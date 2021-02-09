Mississippi: Strong Firearms Preemption Bill on House Floor TODAY!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Today after 10:00am, the House will vote on legislation that strengthens Mississippi’s firearms preemption law, House Bill 634. HB 634 serves to prevent state agencies from enacting their own differing gun laws across the state. It is extremely important that you contact your State Representative and ask them to SUPPORT House Bill 634.

House Bill 634 includes stronger protections for law-abiding carry permit holders during traffic stops or similar detainment. Additionally, this version includes further protections for 2A rights against bad actors during declared civil emergencies. House Bill 634 enhances Mississippi’s preemption laws by adding state agencies to the list of entities that are prohibited from restricting the Second Amendment rights of Mississippi citizens. This important legislation will prohibit localities from restricting the possession, transfer, sale, transportation, storage, display, carry, or use of firearms during declared civil emergencies.

Again, it is important that you please contact your State Representative and ask them to SUPPORT House Bill 634.

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org