Morgun King Wins  Precision Rifle Series’ Leupold Steel Classic

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Leupold & Stevens, Inc., provider of the world’s most rugged, lightweight, and clear sport optics, is pleased to announce that Leupold Core Team Member Morgun King won the Leupold Steel Classic, a Precision Rifle Series event held Jan. 30-31 in Navasota, Texas.

A two-day event, the Leupold Steel Classic featured an 18-stage course built to test shooter experience, with targets out to 1,100 yards. King runs the award-winning Mark 5HD–with the brand-new PR2-MIL reticle–on his competition rifle.

“When you’re competing against some of the best long-range precision shooters in the nation, no gear makes more of a difference on the line than your riflescope,” King said. “The new PR2 is a competition-changing reticle that’s open, simple and incredibly fast.”

Developed with input from the country’s top competitors and professional shooters, the PR2 reticles are specifically designed for long range speed and precision. Two styles are available: the PR2-MIL and the PR2-MOA. They will be carried in Leupold’s Mark 5HD line, in both a 5-25x and 7-35x configuration. Leupold’s Mark 5HD riflescope, meanwhile, has been crafted to redefine accuracy, precision, and optical performance for long-range shooters. Pick one up and you’ll feel the difference: it’s up to 20 ounces lighter than other scopes in its class. Get behind one and you’ll see the difference, from its superior edge-to-edge clarity to its extreme low-light performance.

“We spent months working with some of the nation’s top competitive shooters, including Morgun, to help develop the PR2,” said John Snodgrass, Tactical Product Line Manager for Leupold & Stevens, Inc. “The end result is a reticle solution that’s going to reduce your clutter, simplify your shooting process, and honestly improve your long-range performance, with ease.”

For more information on Leupold products, please visit us at Leupold.com.

Join the discussion on Facebook at Facebook.com/LeupoldOptics, on Twitter at Twitter.com/LeupoldOptics, or on Instagram at Instagram.com/LeupoldOptics.

About Leupold & Stevens, Inc.

Founded in Oregon more than a century ago, Leupold & Stevens, Inc. is a fifth-generation, family-owned company that designs, machines and assembles its riflescopes, mounting systems, tactical/Gold Ring spotting scopes, and performance eyewear in the USA. The product lines include rifle, handgun and spotting scopes; binoculars; rangefinders; mounting systems; and optical tools, accessories, and pro gear.