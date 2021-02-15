New Browning 1911-380 Black Label Pro American Flag Pistol

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Browning is pleased to add another striking new Model 1911-380 to the ranks with the new Black Label Pro American Flag model.

At 85% of the size of John M. Browning’s 45 ACP models, the Model 1911-380 Black Label Pro American Flag pistol is perfect for target practice. It’s the right design, with the right features in the right size to manage the snappy 380 ACP round. It features a corrosion-resistant stainless steel slide and matte black composite frame with a machined 7075 aluminum subframe and slide rails. The rust-resistant barrel measures 3-5/8″ for the compact version and the full size has a 4-1/4″ length. A Picatinny rail is available on the dust cover of both Compact and Full-Size models.

Handsome rosewood-colored grips are emblazoned with a distressed U.S. flag pattern and provide a secure grip. Two 8-round steel magazines and an ABS carry case are also included. To learn more about the features and specs, as well as access downloadable hi-res images please visit:

Browning Model 1911-380 Pistols

Browning Model 1911 Black Label Pro American Flag

Features:

Composite frame with machined 7075 aluminum sub-frame and slide rails

Available with Picatinny accessory rail on the dust cover

Stainless steel slide with a satin finish

Corrosion-resistant barrel with target crown

Tiling barrel, locked-breech action; Single action trigger

Rosewood-colored laminate grips with distressed U.S. flag artwork

Extended ambidextrous manual thumb safety

Extended slide release

Beavertail grip safety

Commander-style hammer

Available with metal three-dot combat sights or steel bar-dot combat night sights

Includes two magazines

ABS carry case included

For more information on Browning products, please visit www.browning.com.

About Browning:

Today’s Browning offers a broad swath of products for the outdoors person, especially with the power of both the Browning and Winchester Repeating Arms brands under our stewardship. That Browning is the maker of Winchester brand firearms is a twist of history that would certainly make Mr. Browning smile.