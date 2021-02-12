New Hampshire Senate Committee to Consider New Handgun Law

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- On Tuesday, February 16 at 1:00 pm, the Senate Judiciary Committee will consider a measure that cleans up New Hampshire’s handgun purchase process, bringing it in line with the same process used for long guns in the Granite State. Please contact committee members and politely ask them to SUPPORT Senate Bill 141.

Senate Bill 141 resolves New Hampshire’s longstanding problem with delays during handgun purchases, by abolishing the “state gun line” system that the State Police currently use for handgun purchases. Instead, the process for purchasing a handgun would now mirror buying a long gun, which goes through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). This switch in the process would not only reduce taxpayer burdens, it would greatly reduce the number of delays experienced by those attempting to exercise their Second Amendment rights by purchasing a handgun.

Again, please contact members of the Senate Judiciary Committee and ask them to SUPPORT Senate Bill 141. Those wishing to submit testimony or register their opinions through the state website can do so by clicking here.​

