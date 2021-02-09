New Hampshire Two Pro-Gun Bills Scheduled for Hearing Tomorrow

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Tomorrow, February 10, at 11:00 am, the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee is scheduled to consider two pro-gun bills outlined below. Please contact committee members and ask them to SUPPORT House Bill 307 and House Bill 334.

House Bill 307: Over recent years, numerous local governments have attempted to enact gun control ordinances in violation of the current state firearms preemption law, putting law-abiding gun owners at risk. This piece of legislation aims at strengthening New Hampshire’s preemption law to protect New Hampshire gun owners. Further, HB 307 allows anyone adversely impacted by an ordinance or regulation to file suit against the county, city, town or government entity that enacted the violation (after the notice is given).

House Bill 334: “ATV Carry” – Allows the carry of a loaded firearm on an Off-Highway Recreation Vehicle (OHRV) or Snowmobile. HB 334 also helps to clean up the law from when Permitless Carry was passed and a snowmobile prohibition remained. If you can carry a gun in your vehicle, or on your person, you shouldn’t have to surrender your right to self-defense simply because you’re operating a snowmobile.

Again, please contact members of the House Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety and ask them to SUPPORT House Bill 307 and House Bill 334. Those wishing to submit testimony or register their opinions through the state website can do so by clicking here. Written testimony can be submitted to [email protected].​​

