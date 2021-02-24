North Carolina: Committee Advances Worshipper Protection Bill

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- February 23rd, the Senate Committee on Judiciary issued a favorable report for Senate Bill 43, to expand the ability of citizens to defend themselves and their loved ones while attending religious worship. They referred the bill to the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate for further consideration.
Senate Bill 43 allows law-abiding citizens who hold a concealed handgun permit to carry a handgun to defend themselves and their loved ones when attending religious worship taking place on private property that is both a school and place of worship, if it does not prohibit firearms. This empowers private property owners to set their own security policy rather than the state imposing a one-size-fits-all solution. In 2019, an armed citizen defended his church against an individual in Texas. This worshiper, Jack Wilson, was able to take action because of similar, NRA-backed legislation in Texas.
Last year, a similar bill, the Second Amendment Preservation Act, passed both chambers with bipartisan majorities after stalling the year before. It moved through the legislative process quickly last year because of strong leadership demonstrated in both chambers. Unfortunately, Governor Roy Cooper chose to veto this critical bill and the General Assembly was unable to override it.
NRA would like to recognize the North Carolina Rifle and Pistol Association for their continued hard work on this legislation. Please stay tuned to www.nraila.org and your email inbox for further updates.
I can’t believe that in America’s quest to become civilized and remain protected at the same time that we would need a bill or ruling or law that says we can carry arms in church. Do you think the Knights Templar checked their swords in at the door while attending church?
It amazes me how after all these forward thinking generations, we have become so backward.
It’s sad that people have to worry a hateful person will attack them while attending church. What’s saddest of all, you have people who think they can give you permission to carry anywhere.
Concealed is just that, concealed until needed.
We had the same bill pass a few years ago.
Then the leadership of the church I attended decided the only people who could carry were people who issued speeding tickets in 1973 and people who fired off a couple rounds at muzzle flashes one night in Vietnam in 1972.
Their church, their rules.
If I disagreed I would not attend. I have been part of a couple of churches in my day and when they showed their backwards way I argued and left because they did not like me after I expressed an opposite opinion. I don’t like abortion but in the case of incest, rape and a child that will be deformed and not be able to live a somewhat comfortable life, I am in agreement with abortion. I especially didn’t like how they viewed and treated women. So sorry I was ever a Lutheran but I had no control of where… Read more »
“attended” – past tense.
There are some things “conservatives” believe and there is no amount of evidence that will convince them otherwise, among them:
Well, I don’t fit in that boat at all. The only one I agree with is that the middle class pays the majority of taxes but that may no longer be the case because I figured out I am really lower class because I don’t have tax shelters, investments in wall street or stocks and bonds. I worked my butt off to try and build an empire and payed taxes, lots of taxes like a good little boy only to have my government screw me in 2008. That is one of the reasons I am not to happy with republicans… Read more »
The wealthy pay more dollars.
The wealthy pay a higher percent.
I have no idea how you came to your conclusions, but you are wrong.
Top 10% of earners pay over 70% of federal taxes.
https://taxfoundation.org/summary-of-the-latest-federal-income-tax-data-2020-update/
The federal tax structure is progressive (punitive). Not only that, but tax deductions are phased out as you earn more.
https://www.irs.com/articles/2020-federal-tax-rates-brackets-standard-deductions/
Also, if you earn more, your kids’ college tuition is more expensive.
If you earn more, you most likely pay more in property taxes.
I don’t know where you live but where I come from the rich have things called tax shelters and businesses they can bury private expenditures in. I can only fathom them paying more on house tax because they live in a home that is above the median average so naturally it would cost more because it is all based on a percentage of the value and their value is more. As far as college tuition goes I wouldn’t know but what I do know is that I had two homes and paid taxes to three different school districts at the… Read more »
You believed Biden: “it’s about time the wealthy pay their fair share.” There are a lot of people you probably deem “wealthy” who make $300K to $900K a year as corporate executives. They don’t have tax shelters. They don’t have their own businesses. Their wages are all W-2 and they are able to take very few tax deductions. They pay $50K a year for their kid’s college tuition and the person sitting next to their kid in class pays nothing. There is a big difference between the people I described and people like Warren Buffet. Look at the data I… Read more »
I went to the link you provided and read it after my comment below and saw what President Trump must have enacted this with his tax plan because all my life people making over 250 thou a year paid less of a percentage so at this time you are right. I am sure the oliden tax plan will make what I am saying come true again..
I tried to edit the comment below to say that but it would not let me. So now insert the remainder below this comment.
The US has had a progressive (punitive) tax structure for many decades. You are incorrect with your statement about people making over $250K paying a lower percentage throughout your life.
The top 10% of earners have paid the majority of taxes for many decades.
Trump decreased the marginal tax rate for the top bracket (exactly the opposite of what you just described).
if the word (have) was there, you would be right.
Regarding attended? It is correct as it stands.
looks like two people disagree with the way you would write it.
I would get two or three down votes if I said the grass was green.