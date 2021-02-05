NRA Applauds Attorneys General Amicus Brief in New York Carry Case

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- In December, The National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA) partnered with the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association and asked the Supreme Court to hear a challenge to New York’s restrictive process for issuing concealed carry licenses.

Today, the NRA-ILA applauds the 23 Attorneys General who filed an amicus brief in support of that petition. That effort was led by Attorneys General Eric S. Schmitt of Missouri and Mark Brnovich of Arizona. Also signing on to the brief were Attorneys General Steve Marshall of Alabama, Ed Sniffen of Alaska, Leslie Rutledge of Arkansas, Christopher M. Carr of Georgia, Ashley Moody of Florida, Lawrence G. Wasden of Idaho, Theodore E. Rokita of Indiana, Derek Schmidt of Kansas, Daniel Cameron of Kentucky, Jeff Landry of Louisiana, Lynn Fitch of Mississippi, Austin Knudsen of Montana, Douglas J. Peterson of Nebraska, Wayne Stenehjem of North Dakota, Dave Yost of Ohio, Mike Hunter of Oklahoma, Alan Wilson of South Carolina, Jason R. Ravnsborg of South Dakota, Ken Paxton of Texas, Sean D. Reyes of Utah, and Patrick Morrisey of West Virginia.

Attorneys General have a “special responsibility to safeguard their citizens’ fundamental rights, including their right to bear arms in self-defense outside the home,” the brief argues. It also argues that “liberty ensures security. The Founding generation knew this all too well, and they enshrined the right to bear arms in their constitutions to keep it safe, not just from kings, but from legislatures as well.”

The NRA-ILA greatly appreciates the efforts that these Attorneys General put into this brief and their support for the right to keep and bear arms.

