NRA-ILA – Montana Senate Passes Permitless Carry

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Wednesday, February 3rd, the Montana Senate passed Permitless Carry legislation, House Bill 102, on Third Reading. This important self-defense measure will be sent back to the House where it will receive a concurrence vote. Those votes are expected to occur tomorrow and Friday. Please contact your State Representative and ask them to CONCUR on House Bill 102.

House Bill 102 will strengthen Montana’s self-defense laws by allowing law-abiding Montana gun owners to carry a firearm for self-defense throughout the state without first having to obtain a government mandated permit to do so. Further, this bill will remove some of Montana’s “gun-free zones” from the list of prohibited places and stop the unnecessary disarming of Montanans as they go about their day-to-day lives.

Again, it is important that you please contact your State Representative and ask them to CONCUR on House Bill 102.

