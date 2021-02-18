Oregon Considers Legislation Allowing Indefinite Delays on Gun Purchase

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Today, the House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to consider House Bill 2543. This measure removes an important failsafe during the background check process that could create an indefinite delay during a firearm purchase. This would give the government unlimited discretion to prevent someone from exercising their Second Amendment rights. Please contact members of the House Judiciary Committee and ask them to OPPOSE House Bill 2543.

House Bill 2543 allows for the indefinite delay of firearm transfers. Current law allows a licensed firearm dealer (FFL) to release a firearm to a purchaser the following business day if they have not received any additional correspondence from the Department of State Police after receiving a “delay” when conducting the initial background check for a firearm transfer. This safeguard prevents the potential shutdown of sales via endless delays and allows law-abiding individuals to take possession of a firearm in a timely manner. HB 2543 removes this safeguard, potentially creating a limitless delay on the exercise of a fundamental right. This legislation is extremely dangerous if someone is trying to buy a firearm for self-defense and bureaucratic hurdles get in the way of their ability to protect themselves and their families.

Again, please contact members of the House Judiciary Committee and ask them to OPPOSE House Bill 2543.

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org