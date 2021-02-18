Oregon Considers Legislation Allowing Indefinite Delays on Gun Purchase

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Today, the House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to consider House Bill 2543. This measure removes an important failsafe during the background check process that could create an indefinite delay during a firearm purchase. This would give the government unlimited discretion to prevent someone from exercising their Second Amendment rights. Please contact members of the House Judiciary Committee and ask them to OPPOSE House Bill 2543.
House Bill 2543 allows for the indefinite delay of firearm transfers. Current law allows a licensed firearm dealer (FFL) to release a firearm to a purchaser the following business day if they have not received any additional correspondence from the Department of State Police after receiving a “delay” when conducting the initial background check for a firearm transfer. This safeguard prevents the potential shutdown of sales via endless delays and allows law-abiding individuals to take possession of a firearm in a timely manner. HB 2543 removes this safeguard, potentially creating a limitless delay on the exercise of a fundamental right. This legislation is extremely dangerous if someone is trying to buy a firearm for self-defense and bureaucratic hurdles get in the way of their ability to protect themselves and their families.
Once again, those that have taken an Oath to Preserve, Uphold, and Defend the Constitution have willingly decided to introduce legislation that disregards the Constitution. I know, you say, Ya’think? It can’t be said enough. They are not fellow Americans……… No way………
Oaths are easily rationalized – by politicians, LEOs, and military (active and veterans). As you point out, this is nothing new and has happened countless times in the past.
People talk about oaths and the legality of orders all the time, sometimes saying the issue is “simple.” It’s not.
I am sure that the Oregone Firearms Federation is on this. If they are not, they will be as soon as it shows promise that it could be passed, I am sure. I almost laugh at the post asking me to call or contact the house judiciary committee members. They don’t give a shit what we want, ask for or say. They are the ones that are representing the bill and what good does it do to call someone who opposes it besides showing support and especially someone that supports it who doesn’t care what you think or say and… Read more »
All ‘gun control laws’ are unconstitutional and anti-constitutional. They are ‘unconstitutional’ because they go against the Second Amendment. NO LAW may stand that is not in 100% harmony with the Constitution. They are ‘anti-constitutional’ as they attempt to change the Constitution without going through the amendment process. ‘Gun control laws’ work because: The American people are so incredibly ignorant of the Constitution and its power, not to mention any amendment process and their inalienable Rights. The American people will suffer all manner of constitutional abuses because it is easier to kneel than to stand. Personal rights held by an individual… Read more »
ttj,
Your comment got caught because you posted it to multiple threads.
Goes much further than the 2nd Amendment protected RIGHTS. Much further.
I do agree though. The People are like water and travel the path of least resistance because they fear their master.