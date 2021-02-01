Otis Introduces Professional Pistol Cleaning Kit for Glocks

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Otis is excited to announce its newest addition to their family of cleaning kits geared toward pistol shooters – the Professional Pistol Cleaning Kit. This kit is a must-have for any Glock owner.
Glock Professional Pistol Cleaning Kit
This new kit cleans and maintains 9MM, .40 cal, and .45 caliber Glock pistols and takes firearm maintenance to the next level. Featuring Otis’s Breech-to-Muzzle technology, the Professional Pistol Cleaning Kit for Glocks boasts three bronze and three nylon bore brushes, Memory-Flex cables, and three caliber-specific Ripcords (9MM/.40cal/.45cal).
Also included are a steel pistol loop rod and Otis’s 8-in-1 pistol T-Tool for pushing and resetting pins, front site adjustment, and more. Additionally, this kit comes with a magazine plate removal tool and a patriotic slide backplate to customize your Glock.
“We’re excited to offer a cleaning kit which caters to a growing industry,” remarks Larry Williams, CEO of Otis Technology. “Not only were we able to incorporate our tried and true products, but also some additional accessories, like the magazine plate disassembly tool, which really rounds out the functionality of the kit.”Otis offers a number of pistol cleaning systems, but this is the first one to offer magazine removal tools and customizable accessories.”
The Professional Cleaning Kit retails for $99.99, and the included backplate has a retail value of $24.99.
Otis Technology is known for manufacturing the most advanced gun cleaning systems and accessories available. The superior Breech-to-Muzzle design combined with unmatched quality has positioned Otis as the gun care system of choice with the US Military. Otis Technology is AMERICA’S GUN CARE.
About Otis Technology:
Love my Otis cleaning kits…they may cost a little more, but quality comes at a price…