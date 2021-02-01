Otis Introduces Professional Pistol Cleaning Kit for Glocks

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Otis is excited to announce its newest addition to their family of cleaning kits geared toward pistol shooters – the Professional Pistol Cleaning Kit. This kit is a must-have for any Glock owner.

Glock Professional Pistol Cleaning Kit

This new kit cleans and maintains 9MM, .40 cal, and .45 caliber Glock pistols and takes firearm maintenance to the next level. Featuring Otis’s Breech-to-Muzzle technology, the Professional Pistol Cleaning Kit for Glocks boasts three bronze and three nylon bore brushes, Memory-Flex cables, and three caliber-specific Ripcords (9MM/.40cal/.45cal).

Also included are a steel pistol loop rod and Otis’s 8-in-1 pistol T-Tool for pushing and resetting pins, front site adjustment, and more. Additionally, this kit comes with a magazine plate removal tool and a patriotic slide backplate to customize your Glock.