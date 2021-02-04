PROOF Research Wins Tactical Retailer’s 2020 Gold Award for Aftermarket Barrels

Columbia Falls, Mont. (Ammoland.com) – PROOF Research, an innovator in precision rifle technology, proudly announces they have received Tactical Retailer’s readers’ choice Gold Award for Aftermarket Barrels for 2020.

Tactical Retailer, a trade magazine for the tactical side of the shooting sports industry, annually surveys their readership to honor the best-in-class manufacturers and service providers. For 2020, PROOF Research has taken the coveted Gold Award for their carbon fiber and steel barrels in the aftermarket category.

“It is an honor to be recognized by our sales channel as a premium aftermarket barrel,” Kelly Streiff, VP of Sales & Marketing for PROOF Research, said. “When customers use our barrels they can be assured of superior performance, whether it is on the range, in the field, at a competition, or on the job serving our Country.”

PROOF Research’s high-fiber content, cut-rifled composite barrels are well-known within the precision rifle community for their extreme accuracy. Developed to enhance mission success for our warfighters, PROOF Research’s carbon fiber barrels are designed for long-range accuracy, performance, and reliability under any environmental condition.

Find out more about PROOF Research barrels and rifles at proofresearch.com.

About PROOF Research®, Inc.

PROOF Research® has been bringing the best and brightest talents together to develop a new class of products for the firearms, aerospace, and defense industries since 2012. PROOF Research is committed to developing next-generation composite materials to produce the highest performance carbon fiber barrels, premium hunting rifles, and weapon systems that lighten warfighter load while increasing durability and effectiveness. PROOF Research’s goal is to make reduced weight, unsurpassed durability, and match-grade accuracy a reality for all of its customers. Headquartered in Columbia Falls, Montana, PROOF Research maintains research and manufacturing centers in Montana and Dayton, Ohio. www.proofresearch.com.