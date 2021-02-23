Red Arrow Weapons Unveils New RAW-15 Custom Carbine

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- It’s no secret that there are endless options when it comes to setting up an AR15. The platform has more flexibility than any other firearm category, yet when a premium package is put together, it’s hard to deny. More than just a kit, the RAW15 package in .223/5.56 is a system set up for a wide range of shooting applications and for an even broader shooter profile. At the forefront of this high-touch system is a free-floating 16” Chrome Moly, hard-coated barrel with a 1:8 twist rate. Wrapped around that barrel is a 15in M-Lok Rail system mated to an A3 flat-top forged 7075 Aluminum upper receiver. The lower foundation of the firearm also happens to be a forged 7075 T-6 lower receiver.

Be the envy of the range with the RAW15 available in midnight bronze or the Red Arrow standard black with red accents. And with the RAW15 in .223/5.56, you can enjoy a gun that shoots even better than it looks. A 3.5 lbs CMC single-stage trigger eagerly awaits your trigger finger and the mid-length gas system with a shot-peened, magnetic particle inspected Mil-Spec 8620 bolt carrier group will keep you operating pull after pull.

High performance is the name of the game with the RAW15 packages from Red Arrow Weapons. The .223/5.56 version is a perfectly capable firearm in a wide range of target shooting, competition, and hunting applications. Take advantage of .223 ballistics, low recoil, and high accuracy with the .223/5.56 RAW15. With the fit and function of this premium Red Arrow Weapons package, it’s sure to become one of your favorite go-to rifles for many years to come.

About Red Arrow Weapons

Red Arrow Weapons was started by hunter and outdoorsman, Kip Campbell. Host of the multi-network, multiple award-winning Red Arrow TV show, Kip is the perfect example of the work hard, play hard, Made in America type- AND he’s always had the highest standards when it comes to his equipment. That’s why each rifle RAW produces is designed to his exact specifications. Available in .223/5.56, .308 Win, .300 BLK, and 6.5 Creedmoor, you won’t find an AR-style rifle that comes out of the box with a better fit, finish, and functionality than those from Red Arrow Weapons.