USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli.com has the Riton Optics X7 Tactix 1-8X28 Riflescope CM1 Illum Reticle FFP for just $599.99 with FREE shipping with coupon code “FREESHIPPING” at check out. That is 54% OFF the MSRP, check prices here and here and you see why this one is a great buy.

Riton Optics X7 Tactix 1-8X28 Riflescope Developed in conjunction with Navy Seal Team Sniper and Trainer, Charlie Melton, the X7 Tactix 1-8×28 has a First Focal Plane (FFP), illuminated reticle for a true one power magnification similar to a “red dot” type optic, where both eyes are open for quick target engagement in close-quarters combat. Specifications: Manufacturer Number: 7P18LFI 1-8 Magnification / 28mm Objective Lens 34mm Tube CM1 Illuminated Reticle

Eye Relief: 3.5″

Exit Pupil Low to High: 7.5mm – 2.9mm

First Focal Plane

Field of View at 100 Yards: 105.8 ft – 13.1 ft

Fixed Parallax at 100 Yards

Fully Multi-Coated Lens, Full Wide Band, Waterproof

6061-T6 Aluminum Housing

6 Illumination Settings

175 MOA Adjustment Range

10.9″ Long

25 oz

Anodized Black Finish The tactical optic offers a distinct advantage once the magnification is increased, giving the ability to accurately engage targets and range estimate in every conceivable tactical situation.

