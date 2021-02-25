Saving a Life Without a Second to Spare – More Self Defense Gun Stories

U.S.A. – -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn’t see this news covered by the mainstream media, but again last week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Amanda Suffecool joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or were they prepared? (17-minute audio)

Use Up/Down Arrow keys to increase or decrease volume.

You’re driving through downtown Philadelphia. It is almost 9 at night. A car pulls up beside you at a stoplight. The man in the car points a gun at you and says to get out of your car.

You own a handgun. You have your Pennsylvania license to carry. You’re armed tonight. You pretend to move the seat belt as you draw your firearm. Your attacker is getting out of his car when you shoot him. He drops his gun so you drive away and call 911.

Police find your attackers. The police call for EMS to transport the wounded robber to the hospital. The police arrest your attacker’s brother as the getaway driver. The two of them had robbed another driver at gunpoint only a few hours earlier and were sitting in the stolen car. The police said they have surveillance video of both attacks.

Your sister has a problem. She is arguing with her boyfriend by text. You knew things were getting bad when the ex-shot at your house and drove off. Your sister called the police, but she didn’t see the attacker. Now, you hear a crashing sound, another gunshot, and screams coming from your sister’s room. You grab your firearm and run towards the screams. You pull open the door and see your sister’s ex-boyfriend hitting her. He has a gun and she is bleeding. You shoot her attacker. Now her attacker stops hitting her and drops his gun. You stop shooting. You call 911. You give a brief statement to the police. EMS declares her attacker dead at the scene. They take your sister to the hospital to treat the gunshot wound on her backside. Police see your broken front door.

You work in a day-labor job center. It is after 8 in the morning when a stranger walks around the counter and attacks your female co-worker with a knife. She screams and runs past you. Now, the attacker charges you. You put up your arms in defense and the attacker cuts you. You’re armed. You draw your firearm and shoot your attacker. The stranger runs away.

Other people in the office call 911 and try to tend your wounds. You and your co-worker go to the hospital to have your wounds treated. Your co-worker has severe cuts to her head and may lose some use of her arm.

Your attacker is found a few blocks away. He is taken to the hospital to treat the bullet wound in his leg. Your attacker is charged with two counts of attempted felony homicide, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Your neighbor is outside arguing with your family. That is when your neighbor draws a gun and shoots into the air. Your family rushes inside and the neighbor leaves. A while later your troublesome neighbor returns. He stabs one of you, a 41-year-old man. You’re a 67-year-old man and you shout for the attacker to stop. Now, the neighbor attacks you. You shoot your attacker once in the abdomen. Now, he stops. You and your family call 911.

EMS takes your attacker and his victim to the hospital.

Text and discussion at the podcast webpage.