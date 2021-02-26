SCI Foundation “First for Wildlife” Endowment Makes Historic First Grants

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- SCI Foundation (SCIF)’s First for Wildlife Endowment recently made its first-ever grant disbursements following approval from its Board of Directors. The endowment was established in 2015 to support the long-term implementation of the Foundation’s mission to ensure the future of wildlife through conservation, education, and hunting. The generosity and passion for wildlife among SCIF supporters is shown by the almost 400% growth of the endowment from 2015 to its current balance of over $3.5 million.
“It’s a historic day for SCIF,” said SCI Foundation President, Craig Kauffman. “The vision of our leadership and successful development efforts, thanks to our dedicated donor base, is finally being realized.”
To completely fund these three critical strategies for the next five years will take everyone with an interest in wildlife conservation working together. To this end, SCIF is asking hunters and outdoor enthusiasts to step up and contribute to the future of wildlife. To learn more about the strategies or to make a donation, visit SafariClubFoundation.org.
