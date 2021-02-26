Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Eurooptic.com has a good price on a Sig Sauer P320 NWTF Engraved Edition 9mm 4.7″ pistol with the Nitron Black Contrast Sights and Modular Polymer Grip and with a (2) 17rd Magazines for just $599.99. You Save $180.00 off MSRP. If you are not in love with the NWTF engraving (seems to be only on the slide) this is a great pistol to purchase and then upgrade with one of the custom-built P320 slide options.

Sig Sauer P320 9mm 4.7″ Nitron Sights & 2 Mag Possibly the most versatile handgun so far this century, Sig Sauer’s P320 is a perfect example of the innovation that Sig Sauer has become known for. The P320 pistol’s modular design allows the shooter to quickly and easily change not just the caliber but the size and fit of the handgun. It’s the P320’s versatility and Sig Sauer’s proven reputation of producing reliable and accurate firearms that secured the P320 the coveted position as the pistol that will replace the Beretta M9 as the United States Military’s primary service pistol in the form of the XM17(Full Size) and XM18(Carry Size). What’s the secret behind the P320’s modularity? Well, it’s not a secret just a very fresh take on the modular handgun system, the steel chassis that houses the trigger, striker, ejector, and few other components is serialized, allowing the one gun to be configured to meet the requirements of any mission, fulfilling Sig Sauers promise in being The Complete Systems Provider.

