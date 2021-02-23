Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

U.S. & Texas LawShield is America’s original legal defense for self-defense program.



USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Rainier Arms has back-in-stock and shipping the Sig Sauer P365 XL XSeries 9mm Pistol for $599.99 while supplies last. This hot gun will sell out again.

Sig Sauer P365 XL XSeries 9mm Pistol Get ready for something even BIGGER from SIG! Introducing the P365 XL, featuring an XSeries P365 grip module, and a flat trigger with a 90-degree break. The 3.7″ barrel offers increased accuracy, all while retaining concealability. The P365 XL from SIG comes standard with two 12-round magazines. The optics-ready slide is compatible with Romeo Zero and RMSc Optics. Features XSeries P365 Grip Module with Integrated Carry Magwell and Extended Beavertail

Flat Trigger with a 90 Degree Break

Optic Ready Slide Compatible with Romeo Zero and RMSc Optics

XRay3 Day/Night Sights

3.7” Barrel for Increased Accuracy While Retaining Concealability.

(2) 12rd Steel Magazines Sights: Optics Ready with XRAY3 Day/Night Sights.

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!