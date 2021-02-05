Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

U.S. & Texas LawShield is America’s original legal defense for self-defense program.



USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Optics Planet has the Sig Sauer Sig516 Gen 2 5.56 Upper Receiver Assembly Complete in 5.56 NATO with the ATLAS R-ONE Handguard for $569.99. The Sig Sauer Sig516 Gen 2 5.56 Upper Receiver Assembly Complete generally retails for $1155.00!? This is a crazy-good smoking-deal!

Sig Sauer Sig516 Gen 2 Upper Receiver Assembly Complete. Sig Sauer Sig516 Gen 2 Upper Receiver Assembly allows operators to upgrade their current AR-15/M16/M4-type rifles from direct gas impingement systems to the SIG SAUER advanced short-stroke pushrod system. This advanced operating system reduces carbon fouling, excessive heat, and unburned powder in the action, ensuring reliability and function that is unmatched. Barrels feature an A2 flash suppressor and are threaded 1/2″x28 TPI, allowing the SIG516 to adapt to a number of aftermarket accessories and suppressor mounts. Specifications for Sig Sauer Sig516 Gen 2 Upper Receiver Assembly Complete: Color: Black

Finish: Anodized

Caliber: 5.56x45mm NATO

Barrel Length: 14.5 in

Gun Model: SIG Sauer SIG 516 A standard 5.56mm NATO chrome-lined chamber and bore ensure reliable function in any environment.

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!