Silencer Central Announces Sponsorship of Hickok 45

Silencer Central, America's largest silencer dealer, is proud to announce its sponsorship of YouTube and Full30 video phenom Hickok45. Silencer Central will be providing the Hickok45's drama-free, family-friendly shooting channel with support for their ongoing educational efforts and video reviews.

“We’ve been watching Hickok45 videos for more than a decade,” said Brandon Maddox, CEO of Silencer Central. “Greg Kinman’s natural delivery and humble honesty cuts through so many of the cliches YouTube is known for. Hickok45 set a unique tone for firearms media and continues to make an impact with our customer base. They’ve proven to have a staying power that puts them at the top. Silencer Central is thrilled to have this new relationship with the channel.”

“We’ve been using the Banish 45 quite a lot on different firearms,” Greg Kinman, founder and on-screen host of the channel, said. “It doesn’t throw off accuracy at all and works very well. Silencer Central is great, because a person can get all the guidance they need in selecting the best suppressor for them, and then Silencer Central pretty much takes care of everything. They make it easy.

“I’d recommend any of our viewers who are contemplating the purchase of a suppressor give Silencer Central a call. They might be surprised how easy it is to select a suppressor and get the paperwork completed.”