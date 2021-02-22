Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- This short-time offer is only good until midnight EST 02/23/2021. Bereli.com has a BOGO (buy one get one) sale on the SOG Sync I Multi-Tool.

SOG Sync I Multi Tool Buy One Get One FREE Grab this SOG SYNC I MULTI TOOL and get a second one automatically for FREE! BUY ONE GET ONE FREE | $34.99+ FREE SHIPPING | FEATURES: Pliers

Gripper

Soft Wire Cutter

Crimpers

Awl

Scissors

Jewelry Driver

Bottle Opener

Small Flathead Screwdriver

3-Sided File

Ruler SPECIFICATIONS: Overall Length: 4.40″

Blade Steel: 5Cr15MoV Stainless Steel

Handle: Stainless Steel

Weight: 4.8 oz. Traditionally, every multi-tool begins with pliers. SOG multi-tools are unmistakably original from the competition due to the uncontested strength of their plier heads, material selection, the use of innovative and patented technologies, and the drive to make the best multi-purpose tool available. SOG’s innovation in multi-tools is not just pushing boundaries on the capabilities of a multi-tool, but versatility, portability, and efficiency are expanding them. The functionality of a multi-tool is useless if you don’t have it on hand when you need it. The Syncs are multi-tools designed to be easily worn with the detachable base as a belt buckle or simply clipped on a pack strap or boot. That way, anywhere you go, your multi-tool is there with you. While the tool can be conveniently detached from the base with one hand, it stays locked and secure to it under active movement when not needed. Sync I and II tools fit on 1.375″ and 1.75″ wide belts respectively. Both come with a selection of frequently used components that are available at a moment’s notice to save the day anytime and anywhere.

