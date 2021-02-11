South Dakota: Senate Committee Passes Two Pro-Gun Bills

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- February 10th, 2021, the Senate State Affairs Committee passed two pro-gun bills, Senate Bill 100 and Senate Bill 111, outlined below. The measures now head to the Senate Floor for further consideration and could be brought up for a vote as early as next week. Please contact your State Senator and ask them to SUPPORT Senate Bill 100 and Senate Bill 111.

Senate Bill 100 provides protections for gun stores, ranges, or any other entity that engages in the lawful selling or servicing of firearms, components, or accessories. SB 100 also prevents the prohibition, regulation, or seizure of citizens’ Second Amendment rights during a declared State of Emergency.

Senate Bill 111 reduces the cost for some types of concealed carry permits.

Again, please contact your State Senator and ask them to SUPPORT Senate Bill 100 and Senate Bill 111.

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org