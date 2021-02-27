Steelhead Outdoors Offers Only American-Made, Modular, Fire-Insulated Gun Safe in US

Fire-Insulated Gun Safe in USA Standard & Custom Modular Safes Protect Your Valuables

Prior Lake, Minnesota – (Ammoland.Com) – Steelhead Outdoors is an innovative safe company offering the only modular, fire-insulated Made-in-USA gun safe available quickly on the market. Modular gun safes are easily moved and assembled by two people. Steelhead Outdoors also offers custom-built modular safes to fit any space in the home in a multitude of colors.

Why consider a modular safe? Traditional safes require hiring a specialized safe moving company, which is costly, or enlisting buddies on a dangerous DIY adventure each time the homeowner moves.

“Don’t wait until you have found your ‘forever home’ to invest in proper protection and security for your firearms and valuables,” explained Steelhead Outdoors Co-Founder Corey Meyer. “My business partner Charlie and I created Steelhead Outdoors to solve the problem of fitting a safe into your lifestyle and home space. Modular safes can also be moved into spaces that a traditional safe cannot. Plus, with Steelhead Outdoors’ custom-designed options, we can literally create your dream safe.”

The Steelhead Outdoors Nomad series features many high-end security features expected in a premium gun safe. Additionally, the patent-pending construction features a fully dry insulation system, eliminating the need for a dehumidifier. This system utilizes a radiant heat reflecting coating to reject incoming heat from entering the safe. The metal interior provides additional protection and is made from nearly 100 percent nonflammable materials. The panels are filled with ceramic fire insulation that is rated to 2300 degrees and is non-moisture trapping so it does not require the use of a dehumidifier and will not release steam into the safe in the event of a fire.

“Steelhead Outdoors safe interiors were designed to be non-moisture trapping so there’s no more worrying about rust and mold damaging your valuables inside the safe. Other safes require the use of a dehumidifier. You will not need that with Steelhead Outdoors safes,” explained Meyer. “Plus, we designed the metal interior with integrated flush shelving and accessory brackets that offer an infinite amount of customization options for our customers. And we are always available for one-on-one consults for our customers.”

Steelhead Outdoors Nomad Series of premium modular gun safes are designed and constructed to allow for flexibility and mobility without sacrificing safety or durability. Shooters, hunters and gun collectors will appreciate these smart design decisions.

Double wall construction with 12-gauge welded, powder coated exterior panels and 20-gauge interior panels,

7-gauge plate door (3/16”)

Patent-pending construction featuring dual stage fire protection with 2300 deg insulation and radiation-reflecting panels contains no trapped moisture and eliminates corrosion concerns with traditional gun safe fire insulation

Steel panel interior features a bright and protective, textured powder coated finish that is non-flammable, non-marring and provides additional protection over wood or carpet

Fully modular interior racking system offers infinite possibilities of shelving and gun rack configurations

Standard interior options are single horseshoe gun holder, double horseshoe gun holder and multi-row maximum gun racking. These interior options give the Nomad 26 a 6-, 12- and 15-gun capacity; the Nomad 38 having a 10-, 20- and 34-gun capacity, depending on choice

Ships flat and easily assembled in place with one hex key wrench that is provided

Available with group II S&G Titan direct drive electronic keypad for no compromise access speed and reliability or group II S&G dial lock for battery-less mechanical dependability

Slip clutch in handle to protect entire lock mechanism from attacks

Cam-Over-Center direct drive lock mechanism with metal bearings at every moving point

Ball bearing, drill resistant hard plate features 78 captured, hardened ball bearings to destroy attacking drill bits

Large 1/2-inch locking plates engage 1/2-inch door jamb plates

Full length hinge side locking bar provides 100% contact to lock door solidly in place, even with hinges removed

Large door recess to prevent pry attacks

Model 26: 26 in x 18 in x 54 in assembled dimensions

Model 38: 38 in x 24 in x 60 in assembled dimensions

Custom colors options and configurations available

About Steelhead Outdoors:

Founded in 2016, Steelhead Outdoors is an innovative safe company offering the only American-made, modular, fire-insulated gun safe available currently on the market. Longtime friends, engineers and avid outdoorsmen, Charlie Pehrson and Corey Meyer, searched for a gun safe that was Made in USA, adaptable and offered a respectable level of fire and theft protection, but they soon realized this product didn’t exist. Since they couldn’t buy it, they decided to build it. Steelhead Outdoors was created with the goal of building a safe that customers could, and would want to, take with them from one home to the next, or pass down from one generation to the next. Four years of research and development went into the flagship Nomad Series, to create a durable, lasting and innovative modular gun safe. Headquartered in Prior Lake, Minnesota, where all products are proudly designed, manufactured and shipped. Learn more at SteelheadOutdoors.com