Steinel Ammunition Supports Walk The Talk America

Las Vegas, Nev. (Ammoland.com) – Walk The Talk America (WTTA), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization designed to bridge the gap between the firearms industry and owners and the mental health industry, is proud to announce Steinel Ammunition as their newest partner in supporting their efforts.

“It’s no secret that there is an alarming number of organizations that seek to strip us of our 2nd Amendment Rights. After interacting with a few of their stakeholders, I’ve come to learn that some of them are at least willing to listen to the opinions and experiences of gun enthusiasts. Everyone can agree that the number of gun-related deaths should be curbed,” Andy Steinel, Founder and President of Steinel Ammunition, explained. “In my opinion, how we approach this topic will ultimately determine just how long we can continue to legally exercise our God-given Right to defend ourselves, as clearly outlined by the Framers. Walk The Talk America seeks to combat the negative stigma associated with discussing mental health, and provides education and outreach to anyone in need of help. This approach targets the largest driver of gun-related deaths, and its effectiveness demonstrates that we should not look to liberty-restricting regulations for answers.” “Steinel Ammunition is the first ammunition company to come forward supporting WTTA,” Mike Sodini, Founder and President of WTTA, added. “Now, during these long months of social restrictions, it is more than ever imperative that we as an industry look out for our customers and communities and provide them with proven resources that will guide them through a challenging time.”

Steinel Ammunition, a manufacturer of premium, vintage military, hunting, and self-defense ammunition, donated funds to WTTA and is including WTTA’s free and anonymous mental health screening flyer in all of their packaging. The WTTA flyer promoting “treatment engagement” has already helped thousands of gun owners to take a screening, Sodini reported.

Find out more about how your company can become involved with Walk The Talk America and help prevent the next gun-related tragedy at WalkTheTalkAmerica.org.

About Walk the Talk America:

Our mission is to fund research and development for the outreach and promotion of mental health to reduce the misconceptions and prejudices that exist when it comes to mental illness and firearms. We believe we can be a catalyst for change by working with experts in the mental health industry. www.walkthetalkamerica.org

About Steinel Ammunition Co.:

Steinel Ammunition Co. is a premium manufacturer of premium vintage military, hunting, and self-defense ammunition. While other manufacturers may have a specific product line designated as “match” or “premium,” at Steinel—premium ammunition is all we do.

When you use Steinel pistol or rifle ammo, you can be sure that countless hours of research and testing have gone into every round. Each recipe, component, and assembly are designed to provide you with optimal performance.

Our passion for precision, repeatability, accuracy, and reliability drives our pursuit of perfection. Let our attention to every technical detail provide you with the ammunition you and your gun deserve.

We stand by our products 100 percent with a Satisfaction Guarantee policy.