USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli.com has a sale on the SureFire X300 Ultra High-Output 1000 Lumen LED Handgun WeaponLight, X300U-A, for just $215.00 with FREE shipping. That is 31% off and you save over $95.00. Check prices here and online here. This is a popular weapon light that everyone complains is normally too expensive, $310.00 everywhere on the web, so this deal will save you $95.00 plus shipping. Sweet!

SureFire X300 Ultra High-Output 1000 Lumen LED Handgun WeaponLight Popular with law enforcement and military operators around the world, the Rail-Lock® version our best-selling WeaponLight now delivers a stunning 1,000 lumens of LED-generated output. Focused by a precision TIR lens, it creates a far-reaching high-intensity beam with a larger center spot that is extremely effective combination for close- to medium-range engagements. You can count on the X300U-A to help you positively identify threats at significant distances while temporarily impairing your adversary’s vision. It also provides extensive peripheral illumination for maintaining situational awareness. Ambidextrous switching provides one-finger control of momentary-on or constant-on activation. Its rugged, aerospace aluminum body is Mil-Spec hard anodized for scratch and corrosion resistance and sealed to make it weatherproof. Features Stainless steel slide, with SIG Nitron finish.

Comes with two 12 round magazines. It’s also IPX7 waterproof to 1 meter for 30 minutes. The X300U-A delivers a standard of excellence you can trust.

Daily Gun Deals : SureFire X300 Ultra Series LED WeaponLight $215.00 FREE S&H

