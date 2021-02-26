Tetra Hearing Receives NRA’s 2021 American Hunter Golden Bullseye

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Now in its second year, TETRA Hearing has received the NRA’s 2021 American Hunter Golden Bullseye Award recognizing its pursuit-based program, Specialized Target Optimization (STO), for Gear of the Year.

STO is the world’s first hearing technology that isolates and enhances specific game sounds, such as a turkey gobble or an elk bugle, while still protecting you from loud noises like gun blasts.

“Being only our second year, this award really is awesome,” said Dr. Bill Dickinson, TETRA’s CEO, and co-founder. “We knew from the beginning we’d have to change the way people think about sound, and especially protection when it comes to hearing devices for hunting. Our goal was to optimize the unique sound experience that is specific to every pursuit and every hunter. After all, no two hunts are alike, and neither are two hunters’ ears. To be recognized for this program by a premier publication like American Hunter is extremely rewarding.”

The winners are selected by a seven-member committee consisting of editors, graphic designers, and veteran NRA Publications staff, representing more than a century of collective experience in the shooting and hunting industry. To qualify for consideration for a Golden Bullseye Award, a product must have been:

Recently introduced and available to consumers prior to the selection of the Golden Bullseye Awards Used/tested by a staff member or regular contributor to the magazine and/or affiliated media Reliable in the field, meeting or exceeding the evaluator’s expectations Innovative in design and function Readily perceived as a value to the purchaser Styled in a manner befitting the shooting and hunting industry and, perhaps more importantly, its enthusiasts



The awards will be presented during the 2021 NRA Annual Meetings and Exhibits scheduled for September 3-5, 2021, in Houston, Texas. The complete list of winners will appear in the May 2021 issues of American Hunter, American Rifleman, and Shooting Illustrated magazines.

Dr. Dickinson shares more details about TETRA Hearing, the innovation that makes TETRA the new industry leader, and the influence they want to have on the outdoor market here.

TETRA isn’t just hearing protection, it’s hearing perfection.

For more information about TETRA Hearing and its complete line of products, and to take an online hearing test to learn which product is best suited for your needs, visit www.tetrahearing.com.

About TETRA Hearing:

TETRA Hearing was conceived and founded by Bill Dickinson, Au.D., and David Gnewikow, Ph.D. With 50 years combined experience in the hearing care industry and 80 years combined experience hunting, these two hearing doctors brought their knowledge, experience, ideas, and passions together to form TETRA.