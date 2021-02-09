The Next Gen AR-15 Mag from SENTRY Products Group

Virginia Beach, Va. (Ammoland.com) – After the acquisition of the Hexmag brand in 2017 SENTRY Products Group set out to refine and expand their magazine and on gun accessory line. The most recent advancement is SENTRY’s Carbon Fiber AR-15 magazine, made from a proprietary carbon fiber composite blended with our Polyhex 2 polymer, offering exceptional durability and consistent performance. While Hexmag’s polymer magazines are known for exceptional reliability and resiliency, the introduction of Carbon Fiber significantly increases the overall strength and rigidity which further enhances performance. An added benefit to the end user is that Carbon Fiber reduces total weight by 20 percent over the standard magazine.

As with all Hexmag products the new Carbon Fiber AR-15 Mag features the patented Hexture pattern for confident and positive grip, no matter the environmental conditions. With the industry’s first tool-less takedown design, the magazines can be easily cleaned and maintained. A heat-treated stainless-steel spring eliminates corrosion and resists fatigue even while loaded for long periods of time. Customization can be done through Hexmag’s True-Riser system to create State compliant 10, 15, and 30-round configurations; and with the SENTRY HexID color identification system, the user can quickly identify caliber and ammo type through the coded safety system featuring high visibility followers and latch plate.

Available in black with an MSRP of $21.99 you can find this product through Midway, RSR and the SENTRY’s web site http://www.sentrytactical.com

About SENTRY Products Group, LLC™:

SENTRY Products Group™ is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes a growing line of innovative products supporting Military, Law Enforcement, and Shooting Sports markets. Product families include Tactical Nylon – plate carriers, belts, pouches, and accessories; Bags and Packs, Firearm Covers for handgun and long guns, Magazines, and On-Gun Accessories branded SENTRY Hexmag; Optic Covers branded SENTRY Scopecoat®, and the dry lubrication system of SENTRY Solutions. With an innovative product portfolio backed by US and International patents, SENTRY backs all of their products with a hassle-free Lifetime Warranty to protect your investment. “Live to Protect.”