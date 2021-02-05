The Tasmanian Tiger Modular Gunner Pack; Versatile Military-Style Backpack

Miramar, Fla. (Ammoland.com) – Tasmanian Tiger®, a tactical nylon line of products distributed exclusively for the US market by Proforce Equipment, Inc., introduce the TT Modular Gunner Pack. Designed as a modular military-style backpack, the TT Gunner Pack can easily be configured for military gunners or law enforcement SWAT teams.

Made from T-Square ripstop material, the TT Gunner Pack is super lightweight at only 35 oz. but packing a solid 854 cubic inches of gear. The removable shoulder straps allow the pack to attach to a plate carrier or chest rig via the MOLLE reverse system on the back or use an adapter.

The flat main compartment is hydration system compatible. On the front of the pack are two

removable and two fixed pouches. The top front pocket is a flip-top for attaching magazine holders. The TT Gunner Pack includes three detachable mag pouches to use on the outside for quick release, or conceal on the inside. Additionally, the pack includes four detachable pistol mag pouches. Inside the pack are two interior mesh zippered pockets for additional gear storage.

Completely customizable to fit the mission, the TT Gunner Pack features a hook-and-loop MOLLE interior and on the exterior for additional pouches and attached gear. A hook-and-loop patch on the front bottom pouch can be used for identification patches.

The TT Modular Gunner Pack is available in Black, Olive, Coyote, and MultiCam with a starting MSRP of $179.00. Available at a dealer near you.

Stay in the conversation by following on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Tasmanian Tiger®

Tasmanian Tiger®, a division of Tatonka GmbH, is an international brand founded in 1999 to provide user-design-driven nylon products to elite warfighters and law enforcement in Europe and Asia. From prototype to production, all products are manufactured in the company’s own facilities, thus ensuring a consistently high level of quality throughout the production processes. All products are quality checked before leaving the facility and checked regularly by independent international test centers. www.tasmaniantigerusa.com