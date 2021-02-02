This Week on Shooting USA – CMP High Power

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- It is the premier match for riflemen in Civilian Marksmanship Program Competition. Rifles only limited by weight, shooting rapid and slow fire for the X-ring at distances out to 600 yards.

Plus, a profile of one of the original YouTube stars and his precision shooting. 22 Plinkster changed his entire life from a Burglar Alarm Installer to a highly paid pro shooter with his rimfire shooting skill.

Then James Jean has an Impossible Shot that you’ll agree is impossible, even after you see it.

And a Pro Tip from the Army Marksmanship Unit to get you started right in classic pistol competition, better known as Bullseye. More Info…

USA AIR TIMES

Wednesday 9:00 PM Eastern and Pacific, 8:00 PM Central on Outdoor Channel.

Shooting USA is listed as a one-hour show in your cable menu.

AND IN CANADA

On The Sportsman Canada Channel.

Our Same Show, the Same Week, as in the USA. Thursday and Saturday.

