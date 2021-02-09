This Week on Shooting USA – USPSA Single Stack Nationals

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- This time it’s 1911s in competition at the Classic Single Stack Nationals. It’s a throw-back to the origins of action shooting as conceived and taught by the founder, Jeff Cooper.

Plus, the British rifle that enforced the empire at the turn of the century. The Martini-Henry is now one of History’s guns.

Then, the CMP Team Match is bringing friends and family to the range for the challenge of shooting out to 600 yards.

And Mark Redl has a drill to speed your reloads, if you have the ammo. More Info…

USA AIR TIMES

Wednesday 9:00 PM Eastern and Pacific, 8:00 PM Central on Outdoor Channel.

Shooting USA is listed as a one-hour show in your cable menu.

AND IN CANADA

On The Sportsman Canada Channel.

Our Same Show, the Same Week, as in the USA. Thursday and Saturday.

Defending the 2nd by Example in the 27th Year





