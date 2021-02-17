Ammunition Brass: Top Brass Reconditioned .223 Rem Brass – 250 Count $55.00

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Reloaders if you have been chasing brass then you know .223 Rem brass has almost been as rare as primers. Rainier Arms has a small inventory of Top Brass Brand Reconditioned .223 Rem Brass a 250 Count for $55.00. That is $0.22 each a unit. 300 Blackout fans, they also have some reconditioned 300ACC here.

Mixed headstamps sourced from once-fired military brass. Uses 5.56 NATO brass from primarily mixed-year LC with smaller amounts of various other NATO-spec brass

Brass has been:

Reamed (crimp removed)
Cleaned
Full-length sized, and trimmed to 1.75″(+/-.003″)

RedBloodedAmerican
RedBloodedAmerican
21 days ago

I get the whole supply and demand thing and a capitalistic society, but enough with the price gouging!

0
Ryben Flynn
Ryben Flynn
25 days ago

Alright. This place is a ripoff. I put 1 in the cart and went to checkout and the shipping was almost half the cost of the brass. I know from experience that much brass will fit a USPS 3-Day Priority Flat Rate small box.
If I fits, I sits. No. Wait. That’s a cat.
If it fits it ships. There.That’s right.
They want $22.89 for ground shipment and they don’t say if it’s UPS or FedEx ground to South Carolina.

Last edited 25 days ago by Ryben Flynn
1
Ryben Flynn
Ryben Flynn
26 days ago

In Stock. Wish I had the spare money right now, I could use two of those. I have 400 bullets that need a case.

0
Winchester1873
Winchester1873
26 days ago
Reply to  Ryben Flynn

I will sell you cleaned 5.56/.223 brass for ten cents each if you need them.

0
Ryben Flynn
Ryben Flynn
25 days ago
Reply to  Winchester1873

Text me. eight four three 447 nine four seven eight.
Not so much as need as want.
Can you do 300? I have enough H322 to do 250 rounds.
Always have a few extra just in case.

Last edited 25 days ago by Ryben Flynn
0
ras52
ras52
25 days ago
Reply to  Winchester1873

You are a good person, helping a fellow gun owner in need!

1
Ryben Flynn
Ryben Flynn
25 days ago
Reply to  Winchester1873

Possible spammer. Blocked. Sent message with link to a porn site.

Last edited 25 days ago by Ryben Flynn
0
