USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has in stock and shipping Tula 223 Remington 55Gr FMJ Steel Case Ammunition in 20 round boxes or 1000 round cases with no purchase limits for as low $0.799 each a round for the $799.99 case. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. This will sell out.

Tula 223 Remington 55Gr FMJ Steel Case Ammunition For single-use ammo in your .223 Rem. rifles, it doesn’t get much more affordable than Tul Ammo Steel Case .223 Rem., and this lot of cartridges are purpose-built for use in today’s popular AR-style rifles and even bolt-action guns chambered for the round. Brand Style: Steel Case

Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket (FMJ)

Bullet Weight (Grains): 55

Cartridge: 223 Remington

Muzzle Energy: 1065

Muzzle Velocity (feet per second): 2953 Each Tul Ammo .223 Rem. round is loaded with a 55-grain hollow-point bullet and features a muzzle velocity of 3,241 fps. The rounds are guaranteed to provide consistent performance from -20 to 50 degrees Celsius, and the rounds meet all CIP requirements. Quantities of 50 or 1,000 rounds are available.

