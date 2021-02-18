Two Firearms at the U.S. Capitol Building Break-In & You Are To Blame!?

Opinion

New Jersey – -(AmmoLand.com)- The events that unfolded on January 6, 2021, at the US Capitol are hardly a distant memory and with that, the full details have yet to emerge.

There is a lot of finger-pointing. Regardless of any stance, someone wants to take on this politically, what happened on the actual Capitol Grounds and the unlawful actions within the Capitol building shall not be tolerated. The American people are better than that. The willful actions of a select group of people are going to resonate in history and paint a picture that we, just frankly put, are better than as Americans. With that, several arrests and cases are building from the events that transpired.

Looking at a list of arrests that are chronicled on The DC’s District Attorney’s page connected to the “Capitol Breach”, we can take a glimpse at what we do know so far regarding potential unlawful acts. Of the 188 or so arrests only two make mention of firearm possession.

What is incredibly important to note is that the 188 alleged bad actors, and counting, those two firearm possessions are going to be used as talking points to further restrict the rights of American Citizens.

In essence, the unlawful acts of some anti-government lawbreakers have set back the civil rights movement when it comes to firearms.

Already the repercussions of this event and other high-profile, “newsworthy” events have lead to House Speaker Pelosi having a hissy fit over members of Congress carrying firearms on Capitol grounds and also the introduction to legislation that would restrict said persons from being able to protect themselves.

Everything always boils down to “common sense” when the anti-freedom crowd talks about legislation regarding firearms.

How is it not common sense to allow those members of Congress that wish to bear arms in protection of themselves and their colleagues, especially in light of what transpired?

No, the anti-freedom crowd is doubling down and wishes to restrict themselves while simultaneously seeking the use of public funds for additional armed private security protection.

Why do our members of Congress not wish to be able to take responsibility for their own safety? What are they afraid of? And how on Earth can they want to further limit themselves after all this? If all these lawmakers were rightfully so, so scared, how could they not want to be armed?!? They should not HAVE to protect themselves, but they should be ABLE to. As we all should!

The Monday morning quarterbacking has already begun and the ink is hardly dry on all the warrants, never-the-less no cases have been heard. Arrests are just arrests at this time, and there have been zero convictions. Including a number of suspicious actors released with no charges!? To date, the listed alleged charges involve two firearms…Let’s remember this fact when more freedom limiting policies and laws are proposed concerning firearms using the events of January 6th, 2021 as a soapbox for the gun-grabbers to stand on.

John Petrolino is a US Merchant Marine Officer, writer, author of Decoding Firearms: An Easy to Read Guide on General Gun Safety & Use and NRA certified pistol, rifle, and shotgun instructor living under and working to change New Jersey’s draconian and unconstitutional gun laws. You can find him on the web at www.johnpetrolino.com on twitter at @johnpetrolino and on instagram @jpetrolinoiii .