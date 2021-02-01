Ulfhednar’s Short Day Range Bag: For Those Who Demand the Best

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- How many times have you headed to the shooting range with your handguns, ammunition, and accessory gear loaded into multiple bags – and then, once there, been forced to search high and low to find what you need? With Ulfhednar’s Short Day Range Bag, those days are over.

Ulfhednar, the manufacturer of some of the world’s finest equipment, clothing, and weapons parts for hunting, long-range shooting, and general sports use, is staffed with experienced competition shooters and hunters who know how important this accessory item is. The Short Day was designed in Norway and features ultra-tough Cordura nylon, with best-in-class YKK covered zippers, and an ergonomic carrying strap with a non-slip material so it will stay snugged up against your shoulder no matter how far you have to walk. A large exterior side pocket has a drop down work surface with a soft pad for small cleaning/repair jobs, and there are even more smart, padded exterior and interior pockets as well. The Molle system on top and on one side makes attaching and removing extra pockets and accessories quick and easy. It’s built Viking tough to last a lifetime.

Ulfhednar will attend the 2020 NBS show in Fort Worth, Texas. The show runs February 14-17 with sessions for booth visits and buying opportunities. The NBS show brings together buyers and manufacturers to reveal new products while connecting over pricing and supply capabilities.

Buyers will find some fantastic show specials by visiting the USIQ at booth #417. The show schedule is packed with gatherings and booth time, so schedule a time to review the new products while meeting the great team at USIQ.

Specifications

Product: Ulfhednar Long Day Range Bag – UH012 Dimensions: 40cm x 30cm x 20cm (15.75 x 11.8 x 7.87 inches) Material: Cordura nylon Zippers: YKK Molle System: Yes Shoulder Strap: Yes Package Contents: Padded Compartment Dividers, Shoulder Strap.



For more information, visit www.ulfhednar.no

About Ulfhednar



Ruggedized Norwegian produced precision shooting gear. Founded and managed by a 40-year champion shooter, Ulfhednar is producing a line of products that are incredibly innovative, durable, and exactly in time with the growing PRS market in the US. Long Range/PRS are the largest shooting sports in Norway boasting 6,000 registered competitors.

