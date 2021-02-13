Utah: Governor Cox Signs Permitless Carry Legislation!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Friday, February 12th, Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed HB 60 into law. The NRA would like to thank Governor Cox for his strong commitment to the Second Amendment and the rights of law-abiding citizens.

“There is no reason a law-abiding person should have to ask for permission to carry a firearm for self-defense,” said Jason Ouimet, executive director, NRA-ILA. “The passage of this bill demonstrates Utah’s commitment to protecting the Second Amendment rights of its citizens.” “We thank Gov. Cox, Rep. Brooks, and all who supported this important bill,” Ouimet concluded.

Be sure to contact Governor Cox and thank him for signing this important piece of legislation. To contact Governor Cox by phone, please call 801-538-1000, or you may utilize the contact form on the Governor’s web page by clicking here.

Additionally, be sure to thank the more than three dozen sponsors and co-sponsors, as well as the overwhelming number of lawmakers who voted in support of this important legislation. For a list of sponsors and vote counts click here.

House Bill 60, sponsored by Representative Walt Brooks (R-75), allows a law-abiding adult to carry a concealed firearm in the State of Utah, without first needing to obtain government permission. This ensures that citizens have their right to self-defense without government red tape or delays. Additionally, this legislation maintains the existing Concealed Firearm Permit (CFP) system, so citizens who still wish to obtain a permit may do so.

Please continue to check your inbox and www.nraila.org for updates concerning your Second Amendment Rights and hunting heritage in Utah.​​​

