Versacarry Adds New Features to the Popular Comfort Flex IWB Holster

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The Comfort Flex holster line from Versacarry provides outstanding comfort while securely holding the firearm. This holster was one of their most popular designs for 2020. For 2021, Versacarry is adding several new design changes to the Comfort Flex IWB holster that are sure to make it even more popular with many pistol owners.
The Comfort Flex IWB holster is an Inside the Waistband (IWB) made from Versacarry’ s signature water buffalo leather that surrounds a polymer insert for strength. This design also makes the holster resistant to collapsing upon pistol draw.
One key feature of the improved Comfort Flex IWB holster is that it is optics compatible and will fit most pistols with Reflex sights. The holster has a new padded pillow foam backing that provides extreme comfort to the user and acts as a sweat barrier between the leather and skin. The polymer and foam backing are leather lined to provide durability and to protect the gun finish.
The holster is an ultra-slim, very lightweight design for a comfortable carry. It has a draw tension-adjustment for a custom fit of the owners’ firearm for a secure carry.
The Comfort Flex IWB holster is made with a forward cant for easy draw. It is held in place by a newly designed strong belt clip which provides excellent stability and fit while remaining easy on/off of the rig.
The new Comfort Flex IWB Holster comes in four sizes 1,2,3 & 4 to fit many popular handguns.
The MSRP for the Comfort Flex Deluxe IWB is $48.00
Versacarry Improved Comfort Flex IWB Holster features:
- Inside the Waistband Holster
- Part of the Comfort Fit Series
- Optics Compatible and will fit most pistols with Reflex sights
- Premium Water Buffalo leather & polymer construction
- Padded pillow foam backing provides extreme comfort
- Leather lined polymer and foam is durable and friendly to gun finish
- Draw tension adjustment
- Forward cant design for an easy draw
- New belt clip provides excellent stability and fit while remaining easy on/off
- Ultra-slim design for comfort
- Hybrid construction resists collapsing Upon Pistol Draw
About Versacarry
Versacarry produces a wide variety of holsters and other shooting related products. For more information visit https://www.versacarry.com/.
