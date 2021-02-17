Vertx Releases Two New Pants Suitable for Any Mission or Style

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Vertx, a leading manufacturer of low-profile tactical apparel and accessories, announced today the addition of the Grip and Cutback SF pants to its low-vis line. Designed to work for a number of environments and styles, the Grip and Cutback SF add variety to the Prepared Professional’s low-profile uniform. Both the Grip and Cutback SF are now available online at vertx.com and in-store. Customers can find their nearest dealer using the Vertx store locator at vertx.com/store-locator.

Whether it’s hidden E&E pockets, gusseting, comms pass-throughs, or wallet traps, the Grip and Cutback SF includes everything you’ve come to expect from a Vertx pant; packaged for your unique look or assignment.

The Grip offers the same form as classic workwear, but with a tactical function. Its unique front dump pockets mimic the look of a utility pant but are extra-deep and fabricated using a highly breathable mesh that eliminates hot spots. When the job gets dirty, the Grip blends in without sacrificing vital features.

The more urban Cutback SF fits into any downtown, uptown, or out-of-town environment. Its slimmer leg opening fits in on city streets but can be dressed up for professional settings or dressed down for a day on the range.

“Our customers in the field aren’t always working a job alone,” said Denny Bogard, GM/VP of Vertx. “When we bring a new piece into our line, we keep that in mind. The Grip and Cutback SF expand our end user’s options so a group can work a mission together without looking like it.”

The Grip and Cutback SF provide the visual diversity your team and your situation call for, with the features you rely on. Each pant’s colorways are unique, so even when you “accidentally” match with the team, your look doesn’t scream, “Look at me!” The Grip is available in Exhaust, Depth Charge, and Dusty Rhode and the Cutback SF in Griffin, Tobacco, and Deep Navy. They retail for $69.99 MSRP and $79.99 MSRP, online and in-store. Learn more about the Grip, the Cutback SF and the rest of the Vertx line at vertx.com.

ABOUT VERTX

Vertx is a premier tactical and outdoor brand for the modern-day prepared professional. Vertx designs world-class apparel, bags, and packs that are created by best-in-class designers to combine a low visual profile with superior functionality. Since its inception in 2009, Vertx has earned trust among the nation’s top operators for exceptional performance, fit, and durability. Vertx is a brand of Fechheimer, a Berkshire Hathaway Company.