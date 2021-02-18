What Bills Would Reflect Biden’s Agenda?

United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- When Joe Biden called for law-abiding Americans to be punished for a horrific act that they didn’t commit this past Sunday, exploiting the third anniversary of the Parkland school shooting, he didn’t name any specifics. Now, it goes without saying that we know the truth about the cowards of Broward County. We know who deserves the blame, and it isn’t those who have been exercising their First Amendment rights to defend the Second Amendment.

His demands were general ones, the usual nonsense about a semiauto and magazine ban, plus universal background checks. He also demanded that Congress open the door for unelected trial lawyers to pressure firearms manufacturers into complying with the demands of anti-Second Amendment extremists. But the devil is often in the details, and the place to find those details are in legislation. Ammoland has coverage of some of the legislation that covers Biden’s demands – or variations on the theme.

Background Checks

Text for a universal background check bill introduced in the 117th Congress is not available via the Congressional web site as of this writing, although Breitbart News reports Chris Murphy has already introduced a bull in the Senate. However, there have been other bills that have sought to make the National Instant Check System far more onerous than it already is. One of the most notable covered in Ammoland is the Background Check Completion Act of 2020.

That bill would make a fundamental change to the principle of NICS by eliminating the three-business-day limit that applies when a firearms transaction is delayed. In essence, that delay becomes a way to deny without actually denying and triggering the appeals process. Another possible bill whose provisions could be snuck in is the NICS Review Act, which would allow for the retention of records on legal firearms transactions.

Semi-Auto Bans

While we similarly have no legislation introduced for a semiauto or magazine ban in this Congress as of this writing, there are two bills introduced this Congress that do have some special targeting of modern multi-purpose semiautomatic firearms. One is HR 127, the Sabika Sheikh Firearms Licensing and Registration Act, introduced by Sheila Jackson-Lee, who also introduced HR 125, the Gun Safety: Not Sorry Act. HR 125 forces a seven-day waiting period on semiauto firearms, standard magazines, and other accessories. Now, in the last Congress, we saw a number of semiauto bans, notably Eric Swalwell’s outright ban and “mandatory buy-back.”

Empowering Trial Lawyers To Bypass Democracy Attack The Second Amendment

Perhaps the most dangerous part of the Biden agenda is the plan to let trial lawyers attack the Second Amendment. In the late 1990s, many big-city mayors were willing to join with anti-Second Amendment extremists to sue gun manufacturers to force them to accept an anti-Second Amendment agenda. It was a democracy bypass. Outright repeal legislation for the 117th Congress is not available yet, but there is legislation that enables another democracy bypass – handing power to regulate firearms to unelected bureaucrats. HR 880, a revived version of a bill we covered in the previous Congress, is already pending.

The Biden agenda to punish us for a horrific act we did not commit can be stopped. Second Amendment supporters should contact their Representatives and Senators and politely urge their opposition to Biden’s demands, and to instead support legislation like the Protecting Communities and Preserving the Second Amendment Act, which actually addresses the misuse of firearms and does not infringe on our rights. Second Amendment supporters should also support the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action and Political Victory Fund to ensure that the current anti-Second Amendment regimes in the House, Senate, and White House are defeated at the ballot box as soon as possible.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.