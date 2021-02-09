Winchester Ammunition Unveils New Silvertip Defensive Rounds

In that critical moment when home, safety, and lives can be on the line, Winchester Silvertip defense ammunition gives maximum terminal ballistics for the Power to Defend.

Winchester Silvertip Defense Ammunition

New Silvertip defense centerfire rifle offerings feature a large-diameter Defense Tip, which sets up accelerated expansion, transmitting massive stopping power for defense situations. An alloyed lead core optimizes energy transfer and makes for consistent penetration every time. The nickel-plated bullet jacket provides both corrosion resistance and, most importantly, trusted feeding in a variety of firearm types and conditions.

A new Silvertip defense rimfire offering delivers the Power to Defend in the small yet mighty 22 long rifle cartridge. Loaded with a 37-grain hollow-point bullet that is designed to segment into three pieces upon impact, the cartridge delivers maximum energy transfer from small-platform handguns. Among the top 10 self-defense rounds, this 22 long rifle provides 12-inch penetration out of short barrels and is available in 50-round plastic packs.

Look for the new Silvertip rifle and 22 long rifle loads at a retailer or dealer near you.

