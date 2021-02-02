Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Optics Planet has Winchester White Box Ammo 45 ACP 230Gr FMJ ammunition in-stock and shipping FREE, 50 round boxes for $42.49. #cheaperthan9mm

Winchester White Box Ammo 45 ACP 230Gr FMJ ammunition. Never miss a target with the fan-favorite Winchester .45 Automatic Ammunition Value Pack. This 45 ACP Ammunition from the folks at Winchester features a full metal jacket outside that allows for minimal expansion and positive functionality. With reduced barrel fouling the Winchester 230 Grains Ammunition Value Pack provides a cleaner and more substantial shooting experience. Accurate on the range or in the field Winchester Full Metal Jacket Ammo Value Pack has you covered. Specifications for Winchester USA HANDGUN .45 ACP 230 grain Full Metal Jacket Brass Cased Centerfire Pistol Ammunition: Caliber: .45 ACP

Bullet Type: Full Metal Jacket (FMJ)

Bullet Weight: 230 grain

Cartridge Case Material: Brass

Package Type: Box

Primer Location: Centerfire Features of Winchester USA HANDGUN .45 ACP 230 grain Full Metal Jacket Brass Cased Centerfire Pistol Ammunition: Consistent Accuracy Trusted for target and range shooting. Full Metal Jacket Provides positive functioning and no expansion. Reduced Barrel FoulingFewer cleanings and more range time.

