Winchester’s New Wildcat TrueTimber Strata Rimfire Carbine

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The feature-rich Wildcat SR is getting richer. Our new offering comes fitted with a polymer stock in TrueTimber Strata camo. The 16.5in barrel is threaded with 1/2 x 28 TPI to allow for easy attachment of a suppressor. Whether you are out target shooting or chasing varmints, this Wildcat is a tack-driving eye-catcher. To learn more about the features and specs, and to access downloadable hi-res images, please visit:

Features

10-round rotary magazine 16-½” precision button-rifled barrel Integral Picatinny sight rail and forearm accessory rail ½ x 28 TPI threaded muzzle; knurled thread protector TrueTimber Strata camouflage



