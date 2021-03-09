9mm Ammo Is Back In Stock, Grab It While you Can!

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Botach has a variety of choices of 9mm Ammunition back in stock, but not much inventory for each. Note: Prices subject to constant change. With no idea how long this will last we suggest you get on them quick. Shopping Tip: be sure and check the instock tick box on the left side of the product page to see what is currently available. We see at least 10 9mm ammo brands at the time of this post but each has low inventory numbers.
Click here to go directly to the in-stock product page and good luck getting resupplied.
2020 Update: As we wait for new inventory to arrive on this product I figured we could put in some useful direct-links where you can hop out to other retailers and check their 9mm inventory stock.
|
Check out these direct-links where you can hop out to retailers and check their 9mm inventory stock.
~ 9mm at Sportsman's Guide
~ 9mm at Brownells
~ 9mm at Optics Planet
~ 9mm at Botach Tactical
~ 9mm at Primary Arms
~ 9mm at Eurooptic.com
~ 9mm at Creedmoorsports.com
~ 9mm at Rainier Arms
~ 9mm at Sportsman's Warehouse
~ 9mm at Bereli.com
~ 9mm at Gunsinternational.com (enter in the keyword box the words like "9mm" "ammunition" etc to see results)
~ 9mm at Gorilla Ammunition
~ 9mm at Kentucky Gun Co (page shows up blank if out of stock)
~ STV Technology Scorpio 9mm 124gr Ammunition - 1000rnd Case $699.99
At these prices I’ll pass. These are not “Deals”, they’re a serious “Screwing”.
The reason they have them in stock is because very few are desperate to buy at that price point.
I would rather see them out of stock than to see these people charging what they are trying to get. I will spend my dollars at other places that don’t try and bank of the scarcity
The thing is if you don’t buy at this “price point” it might be a lot more expensive next week!
Yes, it might. And I will continue to shrug my shoulders and smile. This morning, for the lack of anything else constructive to do, I primed 400 45acp cases and later today will drop powder in them and then seat and crimp 225gr cast bullets in them. Lack of ammo is not in the cards for me unless the house catches on fire in which case it should be a Hell of a show.
Just bought my first 2 guns in april last year. Due to waiting 9 months in nj just to get my fid card!! Smart enough to see how long it took just for the id card. Jumped right online and bought 2000 9mm’s for . 35 each. I thought that was high but also knowing the price would go up. That’s all I was able to afford at the time. Just having laid out 2500 on 2 hand guns. Yes they were overpriced as well. Just getting into this. Had to buy guns right away as our permits only good… Read more »
Welcome to the wonderful world of guns.
“Just bought my first 2 guns in april last year.”
“Just getting into this.”
“Only need 1 bullet per intruder.”
The dude just got a gun and now he’s Tom Berenger with his OnE sHoT oNe KiLL.
“No matter who is in office our right won’t go away.”
People like you are part of the problem. Of course you can change that if you want to. You need to wake up and read some history on the subject.
Deadhead, I’m glad that you got your guns and some ammo, but there’s a problem with your thinking. I hate to rain on your parade, but this is serious. That 2K rounds is your reserve base, not your shooting stock. It takes a lot of practice to become safe and proficient. One shot, One kill sounds great, but it’s unrealistic for most people, especially with a 9mm unless you’re using the high-priced rounds. Unless your target is standing still and you don’t have any nerves, putting one in the pear is darn hard under the best of conditions. Unfortunately you’re… Read more »
Unless you really NEED it just walk away. The panic buying is fueling this whole mess. Once people stop paying these ridiculous prices the supply and demand formula will balance back out. Ammo returns to shelves as normal and at normal prices. What we are seeing now is us creating the problem we are complaining about.
Grab it while you can. 115gr FMJ for 50 bucks. A dollar a shot. I don’t get the lowest prices all the time but I reload the same thing for 6 bucks or 12 cents a shot. Why are we allowing these people to rip us off like that?Don’t buy any of that crap, make them eat it. Then watch the price come down to a more acceptable price.
I am not going to tell people what to do in regards to acquiring ammo. I suggest they let their realistic needs/wants guide their acquisition of ammo. There was a time in my life where I could not buy ammo because it would have affected my family’s ability to eat. Under those circumstances I had no business spending money on ammo, and didn’t. Life is all about choices; make wise ones.
Roy – agreed – none of us have the ‘right’ to tell anyone what to do – oh wait the lefties ‘feel’ that THEY do 🙁
Unfortunately there are folks out there with either way more money than sense or who are desperate enough who will pay exorbitant prices which will continue to keep the inflated prices in play, the rest of us are stuck (unless we stocked up ahead of time).
GomeznSA: Isn’t that just called “life?” What you are saying can be applied to many things in the human experience.
GomeznSA, Why the pejorative terms for people buying ammo? There are a lot of different types of people buying ammo right now. A young couple who have been busy with other things in their life decide that having a couple mags of ammo is a good idea, so they go buy three boxes. It costs them $60 instead of $20 – they just don’t care that much about $40. It’s not that they’re desperate, it’s just that this item finally bubbled-up in their list of things to do. Some other person wants to buy 20,000 rounds for whatever reason and… Read more »
When will .40 S&W be available again ?
I have a ton of it and the ability to make much more. I went on Ammoseek last evening just for giggles and the price for CCI 22LR ammo was 50 cents a round. No, that was not a typo, $0.50 a round. That is $25.00 for a box of fifty rounds. LOL!
The headlline “grab them while you can” is exactly the right message for the seller but exactly the wrong message for the buyer. Look, I understand, this shortage has affected me also. But if I run out and “grab what I can” what am I going to do with it. I’m not going to practice. Maybe I’ll resell it at a higher price, maybe I’ll just hoard it. Any of these reasons simply enriches the price gouger, and continues the shortages by making sure the supply is always short, and the prices always high. If you have enough ammo on… Read more »
Ok, Commie!
OK we see bills being presented trying to put manufacturers out of business, reloading supplies hard to come by. And a possible war on the way (gun confiscation). I say load up till we ride this out if you can afford it. Better to have & not need than to need & not have. It won’t be me buying much. And then we have people collecting nice unemployment checks. Making more than when they worked. It’s not peoples nature to save when fruits are abundent. How many getting wealthy from cryptos ? Spending gains on resources. I wish I would… Read more »
Ouch! In the Fall of ‘19, I bought 1000 rounds of Federal 9mm FMJ for $179, so roughly 18 cents a round. The prices being advertised are between $1 and $3 per round. Glad I stocked up when I did. Just wish I’d tripled that order!!
Available? Maybe for Daddy Warbucks…
I have a good laugh every time I see one of you comment “when prices get back to normal”. Smoking the hopium a bit too much. The Anti’s control the voting machines, you aren’t ever getting another pro 2A admin again. Face it, the false flags are going to start and the restrictions on ammo, components, gun parts, mags let alone the guns themselves! You guys have got to face reality here and map a realistic plan for the future. I only see one way out, you know what it is. Wrap your minds around it and plan.
Sadly, I’m afraid you’re right. My family and I are planning for a future that may well mean literal “fighting” for our rights. And the phrase, “When you can pry it from my cold dead hands.” is becoming much more personal.
We don’t have a supply problem. We have a demand problem. If everyone just would calm down and stop buying ammo that they are not going to use in a few weeks, the prices would come down. Unfortunately, there are opportunists that try to make money by reselling ammo, but there are also hoarders that just can’t help themselves.
LOL! I have thousands of rounds of ammo that was purchased in the late ’60s and early ’70s.
I also prepared for this, which was predictable, when prices were low.
Do not…I repeat…DO NOT buy ANYTHING from Botach! If Ammoland cared anything about their readers they would stop pushing Botach. This [company] preys on Americas First Responders. Check Botach reviews…from anywhere. They got me.
Please provide specifics and alternatives! I never had a problem with Botach, but I didn’t order a lot from them. I never ordered ammo from them.
Right now, most companies have issues with following through on their orders due to a ridiculously high demand. I cancelled an OpticsPlanet order a month ago, because they could not deliver the product after 9 months. In this case, the original manufacturer was just falling way behind the order volume.
Jason,
I’m interested. I’ve bought from them repeatedly. Never had any problem other than they don’t ship seconds after I order. They don’ ship slower than a lot of places and their quality, other than the Chinese boots, is OK. EXACTLY what problems have YOU had. I’m not interested in 3rd hand, unverifiable, stories.
I ordered a SBA 3 brace that said in stock when I placed the order. After waiting for over four weeks and many emails they ender up canceling my order.
Carbuilder,
Was this one of the daily deals? Those run out fast. What did they say when you talked to them about it being in stock and then not shipped?
Bueller, Bueller?
Remember these prices and businesses when things are back to normally abnormal….
I wonder what sort of pricing, Federal ammo is giving our govt for the duration of their 5-year contract?
Federal contracted at a profitable price, consistent with volume and timing. Are you thinking they give massive quantities of ammo away? Perhaps you are suggesting government purchasing agents fell asleep on the job and paid too much? Neither scenario is likely. Pricing is way below what retailers are charging us right now – think price to distributors as they skip middlemen. Contract runs for years with most deliveries likely to be after retail price drops back below $0.30/rd. Don’t think we’ll see $0.17 retail again, but government probably beats that on long term volume contracts. Yes I wish I could… Read more »
9mm ammo at $1.00 + per round?
Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha!
That price is HILARRIOUS!!! KEEP IT.
When it comes down to about $0.35 – $0.40 per round, LET ME KNOW!!!!
We’ll never see pricing like that, again.
I agree, unless you adjust for inflation. After 2020 deficit spending, we can expect dollar to drop at least 50% over the next few years – possibly during biden’s time in office.
Of course if biden has his way, prices will just continue to climb faster than inflation.
Price gouging…
“A fool and his money are soon parted.”
Ain’t that a fact
If this is a new story, Ammoland, why are their five month old comments below. You’re not just churning the old money maker, are you??
I’ve gotta thank PSA for once again taking advantage of us during a crisis! They do it every time they get a chance! They’re not a s bad as some sites but they still make me sick!
I refuse to buy any more at PSA. There’s a difference between supply and demand and taking advantage if the situation, AKA price gouging.
These prices can be a blessing in disguise. They are no real harm to those who keep stocked up. We only have to wait a year or two? before normalcy returns, assuming that it does. For those who have never considered being stocked up for difficult times, these prices are a great incentive to do just that ASAP. So in the end, perhaps this price hardship to the new gun owners and to those who have not thought much past the next weekend will encourage them to be more thoughtful on how events nationally and worldwide can affect them and… Read more »
Camper,
Thanks for writing that, it’s much more polite than what I was going to write.
If you haven’t been paying attention and back-filling the holes in your supply, that’s on you. If people have any common sense they don’t get caught short in situations like this which are frequent and, in large part, foreseeable. Just maybe this will serve as a wake-up call to those who are unwilling to get of the dime until kicked.
Thanks Dave – you’re taking to me. Got plenty in oddball calibers for my old milsurps and plenty 9mm FMJ from when it was 0.17/rd. However I was too cheap to stock up on defensive ammo or (gasp) 0.30 223. I definitely should have seen the shit show coming – but sat on my ass. Maybe within a year optical planet will deliver my 0.50/rd 223 order. For now I’ll content myself with cmmg 22 converter. I could whine all I want – but why bother? I’ve got it better than most for ammo, just as we are better off… Read more »
Finnky,
I am sorry that you got caught short. I’m not going to do the told ya thing either. I recommend that you get on ammoseek and buy whatever they can find and, ah, bite the bullet on the price. It’s a learning experience, most hurt. Don’t do it twice and you’ll come out better afterwards.
OV, Although we were talking about ammo, the same lesson applies to other things as well. Power is a necessity, which means fuel is as well. You have to eat, stay warm and protect your family, after that things tend more toward niceties. It’s well worth remembering. AND teaching to others. California is the world’s 6th largest bankrupt economy. The reason is running on feelz, not thought. I grew up in the Mid-West Cold Country. My vehicles always have food, water, heating supplies, protection, wool blankets, medical kits, fire extinguishers, extra fuel, and a bunch of other stuff to keep… Read more »
OV, I agree with dual fuel, you can convert a gas gen to propane with a minimal amount of work. but buying them that way is a lot easier. When we have serious issues I just chain one out front and keep an eye on it. It runs lights, the fridge and the freezer. One in the back runs the hot water and the computers. When we had the derecho a few years back a guy was cruising in his pick-up and asked me where I kept it (front) when I wasn’t using it. He wasn’t from the neighborhood. I… Read more »
OV,
Oh yeah, one other thing. Unless your propane hook-up has a demand valve in it so that gas only goes into the carb when there is reduced pressure on the engine side of the gas valve, the gas is going in constantly. That EATS propane. A BBQ tank might last you as little as a couple of hours. Word to the wise.
The easiest way to stop the sky high prices being charged and the price gouging, and yes, $600 for a case of 223 is price gouging, is to just say NO.
There are reports of wholesalers sitting on warehouses full of ammo and letting it trickle out, to see just how high the price will go and how much folks will actually pay. We can control this market, if we have the guts to do so.
Agree! Stop buying ammo at ridiculous prices!
They have it in store but will only allow you to purchase 1 box per caliber per day.
These deals are always a day late in the newsletter.
By then the deal has expired or the item is sold out.
I got this on the 12th.
These are crazy times and all we can do is list them when we find them. Keep on checking the home page or deals page durring the day to stay on top of them.
8 pm on 9/11/2020
All out of stock
All gone at 4:00 pm when I checked, don’t really need any but was just checking to see if anything was actually in stockpot a drop left.