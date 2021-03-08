A Time to Plan, a Time to Shout, and a Time to Shoot – More Self Defense Gun Stories

U.S.A. – -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn’t see this news covered by the mainstream media, but again last week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor Ben Branam joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or were they prepared? (27-minute audio)

You’re having troubles with your ex-boyfriend. You and he have a child together. It is after midnight and he calls again. He is threatening you. He has attacked you before and was charged with domestic violence. You and your daughter hide upstairs. You hear him kick in the back door. You hear him come upstairs. He has a gun in his hands. You shoot him. Now, he runs back downstairs and you call 911.

Police find your attacker downstairs. They disarm him, and he says he was shot in a local bar. Police see the broken door and the shell casing upstairs. Your attacker is arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his chest. He is charged with violating his parole and felony aggravated burglary. The neighbors said they didn’t know there was a problem until the ambulance arrived.

It is three in the morning. You are startled awake by a crashing sound and you feel the house shudder. You’re a 27-year-old woman and your roommate is a 26-year-old woman. You shout to ask if she is OK. You leave your bedrooms and see a man inside your home. You both shout for him to leave. He pushes you and then hits you. You run back to your bedroom to get your handgun. When you return, your attacker is fighting with your roommate. You shoot the attacker in the leg and now he stops. Your roommate calls 911 while you stand there holding your gun.

You and your roommate tell the police what happened. You explain that you own the gun legally and have a permit for it. EMS takes your attacker to the hospital. You go downstairs and look at the broken door. Your attacker is listed in critical condition.

You are home alone on a Thursday evening. You hear someone screaming outside. Several seconds later you hear someone hitting your front door. You ask what is wrong, but their answer doesn’t make sense. The stranger keeps kicking your door. You go to your room and grab your gun. You call 911. A deputy is on his way when the intruder kicks through your front door. You shout for him to leave. He attacks you and you shoot him. Now, he stops. You back away and wait for the police.

Police arrive and arrest your attacker. EMS flys him to the university hospital where he died. EMS also treats you at the scene. The police said your attacker crashed his car nearby and was screaming as he ran through the neighborhood.

Your rental car company stores cars outside. You drive around to check on the cars and make sure they and the customers are safe. As you drive through the storage lot at night, a stranger runs up to your car and tries to open the passenger side door. Of course, your door is locked, but you quickly stop your car. That man tried to carjack you.

You are a gun owner. You have your Virginia resident concealed handgun permit. You’re armed tonight. You step out of your car and present your firearm. You shout for the carjacker to put his hands up and to sit down on the ground. Two police cars roll into your lot just as the carjacker’s bottom hits the asphalt.

The officers are chasing your carjacker through the neighborhood. The officers get out of their car with guns drawn. You holster your firearm, stand next to your car, and hold your hands and arms away from your body. The police arrest your carjacker and handcuff him. A third officer arrives a minute later. You show the officers the video from the parking lot security system.

Discussion and sources at the podcast webpage.