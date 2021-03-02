Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Aero Precision has in-stock for the first time in ages the Aero M4E1 Pistol Complete Lower Receiver with SB Tactical SBA3 Brace for $354.99. These complete AR lowers have been impossible to get in recent months and will sell out fast. The SBA3 Braces retail for $130.00 all alone.

M4E1 Pistol Complete Lower Receiver with SB Tactical SBA3 Brace The Aero Precision M4E1 Complete Lower Receiver with SB Tactical Stabilizing Brace is the perfect starting place for your AR pistol build. This complete lower features an M4E1 Lower and is upgraded to include an SB Tactical SBA3 Stabilizing Brace. The SBA3 is an adjustable ATF Compliant Pistol Stabilizing Brace that provides integral QD sling sockets and increased stability for your AR Pistol. Includes: M4E1 Lower Receiver

Choice of A2 Grip, MOE Grip or MOE SL Grip

SBA3 Brace

Lower Parts Kit

Carbine Receiver Extension

AR15 Carbine Buffer and Spring

These parts are installed Save when you buy this Complete Lower Receiver and let our specialists do the installation for you!

