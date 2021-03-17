American Tactical, Inc. Announces New Distribution Partner Bangers Wholesale

Summerville, SC – (Ammoland.com) – American Tactical, Inc., a U.S. manufacturer and worldwide importer of firearms, ammunition, and tactical equipment, is proud to announce their distribution partnership with Bangers Wholesale.

American Tactical strives to offer consumers the best firearms and outdoors products from across the globe.

To continue this mission, American Tactical seeks opportunities and partners that allow them to better serve their customer base. Bangers Wholesale, based in Birmingham, AL, is the shooting sports source for firearms dealers. Bangers Wholesale has been serving the needs of shooting sports retailers nationwide for over thirty years. Their Birmingham, AL distribution center uses the latest logistical warehouse technology to process orders quickly and efficiently. Their team of dedicated, veteran sales professionals provide top-quality customer support.

“We are proud to be partnered with Bangers Wholesale for wholesale distribution,” says Tony DiChario, President of American Tactical, Inc. “We look forward to mutual growth and success as we bring the best products in the industry to the hands of our customers.”

For more information about Bangers Wholesale, visit BangersUSA.com. You can also reach Bangers Wholesale by calling 1-800-BANGERS (1-800-226-4377).

For more information on products from American Tactical, Inc. visit www.americantactical.us.

Follow us on social media at Facebook.com/AmericanTactical or Instagram.com/AmericanTactical.us

About American Tactical, Inc.:

American Tactical, Inc. is both an American manufacturer and a worldwide importer of firearms, ammunition, and tactical equipment to the United States of America. Offering customers a broad range of shooting sports and defense products, they search the globe to bring the best quality and prices to buyers. In addition, they manufacture many products in the United States to offer American-made options in their vast product lineup.