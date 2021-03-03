Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Rainier Arms has the Arex Defense Delta M Gen 2 9mm Optic Ready Pistol in FDE on sale and in stock for $465.00. The back and grey versions are also in stock at the time of post.

Arex Defense Delta M Gen 2 9mm Optic Ready Pistol FDE The AREX Delta is a true double action striker-fired pistol. As opposed to some hammerless pistols with fully cocked strikers, the Delta’s striker spring is only partially compressed as a cartridge is chambered. They have found their Striker Double Action system to be inherently safer than a single-action fully cocked striker. The Delta M variant is practically identical in size to the first generation AREX Delta and reverse grip frame compatibility has been maintained for your convenience. Modular design enables you to customize the firearm to your needs and preferences. Removable front and rear frame inserts incorporate slide guides and hold the complete fire control mechanism yet only the front insert is a serialized part that must remain with the firearm while everything else may be customized or exchanged if necessary or desired. They have replaced the checkered grip texture of the first-gen Delta with non-slip stippling as a direct result of your input. In addition to the original stippled indexing surfaces, the new gen.2 grip frames sport sandpaper-like stippled texture on all four sides of the grip with smooth edges to prevent garment snagging. Specifications: Caliber: 9×19

Length: 181 mm / 7.1″

Height: 128 mm / 5.0″

Width: 30 mm / 1.18″

Barrel Length: 102 mm / 4.0″

Weight W/O Magazine: 512 g / 18.0 oz

Weight W/ Magazine: 585 g / 20.6 oz

Magazine Capacity: (1) 17rd & (1) 15rd Magazines Additionally flared magwell helps with smooth and fast mag changes. Grip frames now incorporate a multi-slotted Picatinny rail to accommodate an even wider array of accessories. Four interchangeable grip inserts transform the grip ergonomics and enable you to tailor the AREX Delta pistol to your hand.

