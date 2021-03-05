Arizona: House Passes School Pick-Up/Drop-Off Bill

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)-This week, the House passed House Bill 2840, and last week, they passed House Bill 2551, to improve the ability of law-abiding citizens to defend themselves and their families. These bills now go on to the Senate for further consideration.​

House Bill 2840 allows law-abiding citizens to store their loaded firearms in their locked personal vehicles while parked on school grounds. This ensures that parents are able to pick-up and drop-off students without first having to stop and unload their firearms before driving onto school grounds, or deviating from their route to park off-campus. So-called “gun-free zones” are arbitrary boundaries that only disarm law-abiding citizens and leave them defenseless while doing nothing to deter criminals.

House Bill 2551 expands areas where concealed carry permit holders can lawfully carry concealed firearms to include certain public establishments and events. ​

NRA would like to thank the representatives who voted in favor of these bills. Please stay tuned to www.nraila.org and your email inbox for further updates.

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org