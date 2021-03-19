Armed at Home, in the Car, and on the Street – More Self Defense Gun Stories

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- You probably didn’t see this news covered by the mainstream media, but again last week, responsible gun owners defended themselves and the people they love. Self-defense instructor David Cole joins the Self Defense Gun Stories Podcast to look at four new examples. Were these gun owners lucky, or were they prepared? (22-minute audio)

You’re sitting in your car, in your driveway. It is after two in the afternoon and you missed lunch. You stop to eat lunch in your car when two strangers walk up behind you. They have a gun and order you out of your car.

You own a handgun. You’re armed. The story isn’t clear if you shoot your attackers from inside your car or if you opened the door and started to get out when you defend yourself. Your attackers drop their gun and turn away. You back out of your driveway, but run into the ditch across the road. Your attacker’s car is running. You jump in their car, drive a few blocks, and then stop to call the police.

Neighbors reported gunshots. You meet the police back at your home and give them a statement. They recover your attacker’s gun and take your firearm as evidence.

It is seven in the evening when you call the police. Your drunk neighbor has a gun and is standing in front of your house threatening you. You stay inside and arm yourself. You are still waiting for the police when your neighbor shoots through your front window. You grab your 22 rifle and shoot back through another window. Your attacker drops his gun and grabs his hand. You call the police to report the shooting. You also ask for EMS for your wounded neighbor. Three Missouri state police and a helicopter arrive in minutes. You give a brief statement to the police.

Your attacker was wounded in the hand so he rode the ambulance to the local emergency care center. He was booked and jailed. He is held without bond for the felony of shooting at a building with people inside. He has a prior conviction for driving under the influence of alcohol. The troopers said he was intoxicated again.

You live in a borough of Chicago, Illinois. You’re walking back home at 11 at night when three teenagers stop their car next to you. They run in front of you and demand your valuables. You own a gun. You have your Illinois Firearms Owners Identification card. You have your carry permit. Your gun is loaded and on your hip. You present your concealed firearm and shoot your attackers. The three teenagers run away after the first shot. You stay where you are and call 911.

When they arrive, you give a brief statement to the police. Police pick up your attackers after they crashed their stolen car a few blocks away. All three of them are in their mid-teens. The injured robber is taken to the hospital to treat his wounded knee.

It is after midnight when you hear the sound of breaking glass in your apartment. You’re a 34-year-old woman. You grab your firearm and look into the hallway. You see several intruders coming into your home. You shoot the robber in front. She shoots back at you, and then all four of the intruders run away. You call the police and give them a brief statement when they arrive.

Police arrest your 31-year-old female robber at the hospital. Her three teenage accomplices are also arrested. One of the teenage attackers was awaiting trial for an earlier burglary. They admitted they were there to rob you and beat you up.