Barrett Announces Bryan K. James as Chief Operating Officer

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Barrett Firearms Manufacturing, Inc. is proud to announce the recent promotion of Bryan K. James to Chief Operating Officer. Bryan has served on the Executive Leadership Team since joining the company in 2011, first as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing, then as Senior Vice President.

Bryan has a combined 30 years of experience in the Firearms Industry since graduating from college in 1991. During this time, he served as Director of Training for Glock (1991-2005) and Director of Law Enforcement for Smith & Wesson (2005-2011).

Since starting at Barrett, Bryan has been an integral part of the company’s growth, through the creation of a domestic regional sales team and increasing international recognition, resulting in the recent MK22 contract for USSOCOM. In this new role he will oversee the daily activities of the Engineering, Operations, Sales, Marketing, Training and Quality departments.

Barrett President Sam Shallenberger said “This was a logical move for us as Barrett’s recent business successes can be directly attributed to Bryan’s leadership approach with his teams. I am certain he will continue to help lead the company to our next milestone.“

About Barrett Firearms Manufacturing, Inc.

Barrett is a family-owned and operated company and the world leader in large-caliber, long-distance, precision rifle design and manufacturing. Barrett products are used by civilians, sport shooters, law enforcement agencies, the United States military and more than 70 State Department approved countries around the world. The Barrett Quality Management System (QMS) has received the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 certification for the design and manufacture of firearms, ammunition and accessories, and to provide training for those systems.