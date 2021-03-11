Below The Radar – Home Defense and Competitive Shooting Act of 2021

Congress – -(AmmoLand.com)- We’ve noticed that at times, some bad bills have turned up in Congress multiple times. Sheila Jackson Lee and Carolyn Maloney have both done this, with the latest versions of monstrosities introduced in past Congresses being HR 127 and HR 1004. We noted in the last Congress Bobby Rush had done the same with the Blair Holt Firearm Owner Licensing and Record of Sale Act, albeit that has not been formally introduced in the 117th Congress as of this writing.

However, it should be noted that re-introduction of legislation in Congress after Congress is a tool. That means that pro-Second Amendment measures can similarly be brought back by lawmakers who seek to protect our rights, not punish us for crimes and acts of madness we did not commit. One such piece of legislation is the Home Defense and Competitive Shooting Act of 2021.

In the 116th Congress, it was introduced by Roger Marshall of Kansas. Marshall, though, is unable to introduce it in the House this year. That’s because he ran for the Senate to fill a seat being opened by retirement, and he won that election. So, someone else has to sponsor this bill in the House. Representative H. Morgan Griffith of Virginia has done just that.

The benefits we noted when this bill came up in the 116th Congress are still there, and these days, there are new benefits to consider. The more guns that can be moved off registries, the better. But it also takes a lot of riddles from the very ponderous NFA system and into NICS. It’s not a perfect situation, but it represents a substantial improvement.

Now, given the current state of things in Washington D.C., this legislation doesn’t stand much chance, is any, of passing. Anti-Second Amendment extremists control the House, Senate, and White House. It will be very hard to get it through the lengthy process to pass legislation. It will likely die in the House Judiciary Committee.

This is the sort of bill, though, that can be useful gauge. We know the facts, and Second Amendment supporters should be asking candidates and elected officials about their position on this bill. Once they have this information, they must act accordingly, depending on whether the position supports our rights, or seeks to infringe on them. And as always, Second Amendment supporters should support the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action and Political Victory Fund to ensure that the current anti-Second Amendment regimes in the House, Senate, and White House are defeated at the ballot box as soon as possible.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.