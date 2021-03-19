Big Horn Armory Offering Special Deal on Spike Driver this March

From March 1 – 31, 2021, save $200 off MSRP on any new purchase of a BHA Spike Driver™ with a Brown Laminate Stock and Hunter Black Finish.

Cody, Wyo. (Ammoland.com) – Big Horn Armory (BHA), makers of big-bore firearms, is pleased to announce it is offering a special sale for the month of March. From now through March 31, 2021, save $200 off MSRP on any new purchase of a BHA Spike Driver with a Brown Laminate Stock and a Hunter Black Finish. Orders can be made by calling 307-586-3700 or online at www.bighornarmory.com, where a deposit is required.

Once the order is placed, a BHA representative will be in contact with the customer to confirm the order and finalize pricing and the discount.

BHA only makes guns they would be proud to own themselves. As such, BHA’s commitment to quality, fit, and finish rivals that seen in many custom only guns. Proudly made in the U.S.A., the Spike Driver is a lever-action rifle available in some of the most powerful cartridges available including the 500 S&W Magnum, 460 S&W Magnum, 500 Linebaugh, 475 Linebaugh, 454 Casull, and 45 Colt. For increased durability and dependability, the Spike Driver is precision CNC machined from 17-4 stainless steel, properly hardened, and then finished with a Hunter Black nitride process. The selected brown laminate stock and forend are fitted with integral front and stud rear sling swivel mounts. The pistol-grip buttstock has a one-inch Pachmayr Decelerator recoil pad. The stock and forend are given several coats of a durable synthetic satin finish. Honoring the long tradition of the great American sporting rifle, BHA’s Spike Driver lever-action rifle provides hunters, sport shooters, and collectors alike with pride in ownership, and a powerful advantage afield.

For more on Big Horn Armory, visit www.bighornarmory.com or any of their social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, MeWe, or Twitter.

About Big Horn Armory:

Big Horn Armory was founded in 2008 with the expressed intention of designing a Browning-type lever-action gun chambered in 500 Smith & Wesson Magnum. The Big Horn Armory Model 89, made in America, closely follows the work of John Browning with refinements courtesy of modern metallurgy and machining capabilities. The first rifles began shipping in September of 2012 and since then, BHA has added to their big bore lineup with a Model 90 Carbine in 460 S&W, the Model 90A in 454 Casull, the Model 90B in .45 Colt, the Model 89A in 500 Linebaugh and the Model 89B in .475 Linebaugh. In 2017, Big Horn Armory took a departure from its lever-action series and developed the AR500 Auto Max, the most powerful short-range, semi-auto based on an AR .308 platform.